Tech Data adds diversity group to increase inclusion

Tech Data has stepped up its efforts to improve diversity across its UK operation by launching Embrace, a business resource group (BRG) to ensure the organisation does more to support and encourage racial, cultural and religious minorities.

The BRG, which is focused on diversity, equity and inclusion, has been set up to make that sure everyone, regardless of race, religion and culture, feels welcome, comfortable and represented in the company.

This is the third BRG that Tech Data has launched in the UK and Ireland, following Elevate, which is dedicated to the empowerment of women, and Spectrum, which was launched last summer to provide support for LGBTQ+ staff.

David Watts, managing director, UK and Ireland at Tech Data, said the distributor took diversity seriously and wanted the new BRG to make a positive difference.

“Tech Data is committed to maintaining a culture that celebrates diversity, equity and inclusion and we are really looking forward to getting Embrace under way and seeing how it can make a positive difference, not only for those employees who belong to racial, cultural or religious minorities, but also for everyone in the UK and Ireland organisation,” he said.

In a recent opinion piece in MicroScope, Watts said there were plenty of positives for a business that put diversity and inclusion centre stage.

“As well as giving people a collective voice that can be heard, education is an important function of the groups,” he said. “The BRGs help to raise awareness and to challenge traditional thinking. They create energy and debate.

“Every business will need to engage with diversity, equity and inclusion [DEI] in different ways, according to the size of the organisation and the passion of its employees and management team. The important thing is to start – to do something and learn and embrace the differences your friends and colleagues bring to your workplace.”

Jay Panesar, business development manager for IoT at Tech Data, has been appointed chair of the Embrace BRG and said it was important that all staff felt they could be represented in the business.

“Embrace is about making sure that everyone has the same opportunities, and no one experiences discrimination due to their background, colour, ethnicity or beliefs,” he said. “It is about understanding, respecting and celebrating the differences between people, and educating everyone to be more aware of DEI.

“We want to open people’s eyes and give them the opportunity and courage to talk openly about inequality and bias and to stand up to and speak out against prejudice.”