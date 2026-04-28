Five-minute interview: Zair Abbas, Okta

Hello, Zair, tell us what you do for a living I lead our partner ecosystem across EMEA at Okta, working with global systems integrators, regional partners and technology alliances to help customers securely connect people to technology. My focus is on building high-impact, scalable routes to market through partnerships.

Why are you the right person for this job? I bring a combination of strategic vision and operational execution. I’ve spent my career building and scaling partner ecosystems across diverse markets, and I understand how to align partner value with customer outcomes. Just as importantly, I invest in people – building strong teams, empowering leaders, and creating a culture of accountability and growth.

What gets you up in the morning? The opportunity to build – whether that’s growing a high-performing team, unlocking new partner opportunities, or helping customers solve complex identity challenges. The pace of change in our industry keeps things energising.

Who helped you get to where you are today? A combination of great mentors, supportive leaders and high-performing teams. I’ve been fortunate to work with people who challenged me, backed me and gave me opportunities to stretch beyond my comfort zone.

What is the best or worst business advice you have received, and from whom? The best advice I received was: “Focus on outcomes, not activity.” It fundamentally changed how I measure success. The worst? “Stay in your lane.” Growth comes from stepping outside it. “I’ve been fortunate to work with people who challenged me, backed me and gave me opportunities to stretch beyond my comfort zone” Zair Abbas, Okta

What advice would you give to someone starting out in IT today? Stay curious and adaptable. Technology evolves quickly, but fundamentals like relationship-building, problem-solving and communication will always matter. Also, don’t underestimate the power of understanding the business context behind the technology.

Is it possible to get through an industry conversation without mentioning artificial intelligence (AI)? Probably not right now, but the real question is whether the conversation is meaningful. AI should be part of the discussion where it adds value, not just a buzzword.

What do the next five years hold for the channel? The channel will become even more ecosystem-driven. Success will depend on collaboration across partners – technology, services and advisory – rather than standalone offerings. Specialisation, co-innovation and outcome-based selling will define the winners.

Tell us something most people do not know about you I’m naturally quite competitive, even outside of work. Whether it’s sport, strategy games, or learning something new, I tend to go all-in.

What is the best book you’ve ever read? Good to Great by Jim Collins. It’s a timeless reminder that disciplined people, thought and action drive sustained success.

And the best film you’ve ever seen? The Shawshank Redemption. It’s a great story about resilience, patience and long-term thinking.

What temptation can you not resist? Tea and ice cream – not at the same time!

What was your first car, and how does it compare with what you drive now? My first car was a Peugeot. I don’t have to pull a manual choke or use my left foot in any of my current cars.

Who would you least like to be stuck in a lift with? Why, what did they do? Anyone who refuses to listen. Lack of curiosity and openness makes any situation harder than it needs to be.

If you could be any animal for a day, what would you be and why? An eagle – for perspective, focus and the ability to see the bigger picture.

If you were facing awesome peril and impossible odds, which real or fictional person would you most want on your side and why? Batman – he’s strategic, resourceful and always prepared.