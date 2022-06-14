Five-minute interview: Kit Kyte, Checkit

Morning, Kit, tell us what you do for a living. In 2021, I became the CEO of Checkit, an intelligent operations platform that helps leaders make smarter, faster business decisions by illuminating their “dark operations” and elevating their deskless workforce. Deskless employees make up 80% of the global workforce, yet have received just a fraction of the digital productivity tools bestowed on those of us who work at a desk. Instead, operational workers including cleaners, kitchen staff, maintenance engineers and nurses are left with paper checklists, clunky spreadsheets or DIY computer programmes. It’s been that way for decades. These outdated reporting methods are the root of dark operations, where staff feel neglected and managers are deprived of the insight they need to make measurable improvements. Now is the time for change. I’m passionate about the potential of the new breed of technology (internet of things sensors, digital assistants and analytics, for example) to transform deskless operations.

Why are you the right person for this job? My career started in the military. As a former captain in the Royal Gurkha Rifles, I have operated in high-pressure environments, building a team, dealing with extreme risk and encouraging rapid decision-making. All of that depends on absolute trust, visibility, communication and accountability. These are all qualities I wanted to bring into the business sector when I left the Forces after my third tour of duty. They are also qualities that need to be enhanced across deskless workforces. That’s why I seized the opportunity to join Checkit. I believe strongly in the mission that we are pursuing here – empowering leaders and their frontline workers. I initially joined as Checkit’s chief commercial officer, where I oversaw the transformation of sales and marketing, driving significant growth in prospective revenue. Prior to this, I was vice-president of sales at Genpact, a business focused on delivering digital transformation, where I led European sales with an annual value of more than £100m. There is huge scope to help organisations work smarter.

What gets you up in the morning? There are approximately 2.7 billion deskless workers globally who largely haven’t had access to the digital tools most of us take for granted. It’s an issue that needs to be addressed, not only because these essential teams deserve to be empowered, but because technology can unlock their potential to deliver incredible value back into their organisations through productive, efficient, safe and sustainable practices. The potential for change to frontline services was underlined by the pandemic. The NHS, for example, is an organisation Checkit is proud to serve. As a mark of support, we deployed our engineers to the first Nightingale hospital, installing a medical monitoring system to help protect temperature-sensitive vaccines and other critical inventory.

Is it possible to get through an industry conversation without mentioning ‘digital transformation’? Digital transformation has lost a lot of its meaning over the years. It has been regurgitated without thought, used as an umbrella term for all manner of initiatives, often incorrectly, and adopted as a slogan for promotional purposes. “I believe strongly in the mission that we are pursuing here – empowering leaders and their frontline workers” Kit Kyte, Checkit In our conversations with organisations across healthcare, retail, hospitality, life sciences and franchises, we hear too often about “digital transformation” projects that get mired in the complexities of deployment, get left on the shelf due to difficulties with integration or take years to deliver any measurable value. Too many leaders have suffered from over-promising and under-delivering. It’s one thing we are laser-focused on at Checkit – upfront consultancy to understand pain points, rapid deployment and training, easy integration, fast time-to-value and continuous improvement. In one case, we trained more than 7,000 staff within four weeks and were delivering value inside two months. That’s the practicality people should be thinking about when they are talking digital transformation.