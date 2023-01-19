Why a Microsoft 365 security assessment is good for business

It’s hard for businesses right now. The UK is facing huge economic pressure resulting from years of strain caused by the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, Brexit, and interest rate increases. Truthfully, the last thing anyone needs right now is to be thwarted by opportunistic cyber criminals.

Sadly, as we enter 2023, cyber-attacks across all industries continue to rise and the financial impact is accumulating. Cyber criminals target businesses by the thousands – because it really only takes one time, and one overlooked vulnerability, to strike the so-called ‘black gold’ of the 21st Century: data.

What is a Microsoft 365 security assessment? Still, cyber security can seem murky and changeable (not to mention expensive) to many organisations, the majority of which operate using Microsoft 365 at their core. Microsoft 365 is a smart choice for many businesses, as this service-led infrastructure undergoes constant evolution and upgrades, including the security capabilities stack offered within the platform – great news for security conscious organisations. Still, in my experience, it’s often the case that many businesses aren’t making the most of the number of security features that are already included in their current Microsoft licencing – or else aren’t utilising them at all. Furthermore, plenty of organisations remain in the dark about where their vulnerabilities lay when it comes to cyber security and where, for instance, things could be improved to strengthen their cyber security posture. This is not just limited to technology, but includes processes, controls, policies, standards, and even education programs. A Microsoft security assessment is designed to offer an overall cyber security ‘health check’ of your M365 environment. It can be tailored to specific organisational requirements or concerns (e.g., compliance regulations), but overall aims to assist in helping businesses understand their security stance and take positive action to improve their security maturity.