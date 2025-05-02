The digital divide – is the solution written in the stars?

As we enter the second quartile of the 21st century, technology advancements are growing at an exponential rate. Surprisingly, we find ourselves in a position where billions of people still have no, or limited access to high-speed internet. Traditionally, this has been due to remote and rural locations being cost-prohibitive to build the infrastructure and lay the associated fibre.

As a result, the digital divide continues to broaden, isolating billions of people due to the inability to access technology that can improve their lifestyle, health and education.

In response to limited internet connection, especially in remote locations, we are seeing the emergence of Satellite Internet Providers who are bringing global connectivity services to dispersed industries and isolated communities.

One of the most well-known satellite internet providers is SpaceX-backed ‘Starlink’ operated by Elon Musk. One of its highest profile deployments has been providing critical satellite internet services to Ukraine after Russia invaded in February 2022. The system is essential for Ukrainian military communications, especially where traditional communications infrastructure was destroyed or unreliable.

A story from 2022 reported that a planned Ukrainian drone strike against Russian naval vessels in Crimea was unable to proceed due to Musk refusing to expand Starlink coverage into Crimea.

Regardless of the rationale behind Musk’s decision to decline a request to expand coverage, it has absolutely highlighted the significance of satellite communications and the influence it has to dramatically impact remote communities across the globe.

Starlink isn’t the only Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Internet Provider, with the likes of UK Government backed OneWeb expanding its own service rollout alongside Amazon Kuiper (Project Kuiper) which is expected to launch services in 2026.

If we think how broadband has revolutionised the way consumers in urban and densely populated areas can access the internet, it is possible that satellite internet services can deliver the same level of social value to remote communities. As with the rollout of broadband and 5G services, the only way this can deliver the same impact and close the digital divide is for governments, global humanitarian organisations and corporates to subsidise the cost of connectivity and provide an ecosystem of IT hardware, such as laptops, smartphones etc at a sensible price point, potentially utilising the second-user market as part of the global circular economy.

As with broadband, the advantage of satellite internet services is how simple it is to set up with its ‘plug-and-play’ app-enabled, self-installation kits. However, there is still an opportunity for technology channel firms to place a services wrap to the product sale.

Due to the complexity of some of the locations the products reside, there are several elements to consider ensuring a successful deployment. These include obstructions that can block the signal, access to a reliable power source, and product exposure to extreme weather, where heavy rain and snow can affect the signal. This is where specialist satellite technology firms such as Clarus Networks and supporting partner Nebula Global Services can provide site surveys, specialist installation teams for difficult to access locations, and obviously the ongoing support to minimise network downtime.

There is also significant opportunity for IT resellers and MSPs looking to move into the satellite internet market. Encouragingly it is relatively simple to wrap existing Managed Service Solutions around the solution, such as VPN/Security layers, SD-WAN failover, Network Monitoring and Power Backup.

Another advantage of this market is the ability to access growing vertical markets where traditional ISP solutions aren’t in place. These include Agriculture, Maritime, Renewable Energy, Emergency Response Units, and to significantly to reduce the digital divide, remote education and healthcare.

In a market where traditional product sales are in decline, and services are becoming more commoditised, satellite internet services are providing an exciting opportunity for technology channel firms to access new revenue streams. For UK firms with international ambitions, it is also a great way to take your business global with an interstellar solution that could be written in the stars.