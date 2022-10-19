How can business manage the financial cost of rail strikes?

We have already had five days of planned disruption so far this month, with three days of national rail strikes and East Midlands Railway striking for an additional two. With Scotrail and Avanti West Coast announcing another set of strikes across late October and early November, unions seem to be gathering momentum, rather than relenting their charge.



To avoid suffering further losses, businesses must identify and address financial vulnerabilities that strike action exposes. This involves diligent planning well in advance of a pending strike so that when travel is halted, businesses can continue working seamlessly.



With negotiations between the government and the RMT union at a standstill, disruptions look set to continue all the way up to Christmas. Therefore, it is foolhardy for businesses to fail to prepare for further strikes, and they are highly likely to incur financial costs if they favour this approach.



The organisations that will minimise the impact of industrial action are those that leverage all available technology. This involves stamping out any potential threats to profitability and embracing collaborative tools, to ensure that employees are equally productive sitting at their kitchen table as they are in an office chair.

Don’t get complacent Businesses should have a heightened awareness of the very real threat of ransomware attacks, with bad actors looking to take advantage during periods of disrupted activity.



According to recent research, ransomware attacks now impact one in 40 organisations every week, a rise of 59% from the previous year, with geopolitical tension and the prevalence of remote work pinpointed as key factors responsible for this increase.



When employees are lured away from the safety of the office, cyber criminals view this as a prime opportunity to strike. The disruption caused by industrial action will raise the threat of ransomware attacks, so businesses must ensure they are appropriately protected.



The cost of a ransomware attack can be extremely damaging, as businesses will suffer from downtime while tending to data breaches. Also, news of a ransomware attack can negatively impact an organisation’s reputation, meaning businesses affected may haemorrhage customers in the wake of a breach – another severe drain on profits.



Employees often use their own devices when working from home, making them far easier targets for cyber criminals, with breaches due to malpractice increasingly likely away from the watchful eyes of more experienced colleagues.



To neutralise this risk, businesses should equip all workers’ devices with a safe and secure document management platform, to ensure private information isn’t saved on hard drives with minimal protection, where it could easily fall into the wrong hands.

Don’t leave employees stranded Rail strikes brutally expose businesses that do not have a reliable, efficient and easily accessible remote working network for all employees. If staff are unable to make it to work and aren’t equipped to perform their day-to-day role as a result, this is an immediate waste of resources and a financial hit.



Also, if workers cannot access the necessary resources or files when they are away from the office, this will have a direct impact on efficiency and will translate into monetary losses.



Remote working has been a prominent topic for a few years, and you would expect all organisations for whom this is possible to have their working-from-home strategy functioning without a hitch. However, according to XpertHR, the reality is that 95% of businesses have encountered challenges in implementing a hybrid working model.



Organisations should rise to this challenge by promoting the use of collaborative tools. This will facilitate clear communication between teams, even with staff away from their desks, so information is not misrepresented and no costly blunders are made.



Businesses should also employ an innovative document management strategy that makes all files accessible, regardless of whether employees are on-site or remote. By doing so, data won’t be stuck on office desktops or in filing cabinets, eliminating bottlenecks resulting from an inability to access crucial files.