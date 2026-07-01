SCC to invest £100m into ramping up AI capabilities

SCC has outlined its ambitions to invest up to £100m in artificial intelligence (AI) over the next five years, as the channel player ramps up its expertise and ability to support customers.

The firm’s Project Sirius operates across five core areas that are all connected to AI: infrastructure factories, security, digital workplace, AI solutions and hyperscaler marketplaces.

As well as developing external services for customers, SCC will also be investing heavily internally to increase its own use of AI and its levels of expertise.

Those internal investments include hiring 100 staff across the UK, France, Spain and the Middle East to deliver AI support. Some of those staff will be working out of the firm’s Advanced Technology Centres in Birmingham and Paris.

The business is also cutting the ribbon on a global AI division to be the focus of project delivery.

Robert Vassoyan, group CEO at SCC, said the firm had constantly evolved its proposition over its 50-plus years of existence and that Project Sirius was in that tradition.

“The company has been able to go through all these waves of change and disruption,” he said. “It’s probably because we’ve constantly adapted and think that the company has its own way of adapting.”