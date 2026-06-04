CyberSentriq welcomes CEO to accelerate MSP focus

Security player CyberSentriq has welcomed the arrival of a fresh CEO who is determined to increase its activity with the managed services provider (MSP) channel and grow its small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) business.

Myles Bray has joined the firm, which has developed its artificial intelligence (AI-)driven threat detection with MSPs in mind and is keen to build on those foundations.

He comes in with a CV that includes plenty of security experience, recently as CRO at Feedzai, with previous stints at Forcepoint, Forescout and F5. He steps into a role that had been filled by James Griffin, who was CEO at a pivotal time, when CyberSentriq emerged in June last year, because of Bregal Milestone’s acquisition of TitanHQ and merger with Redstor.

The senior management overhaul also includes the arrival of former Microsoft and AWS staffer James Brown as chief strategy officer; and CFO Bonnie Mitchell, who has gained experienced in fintechs and payment specialists.

Griffin welcomed the arrival of Bray and said he was taking on a business that worked with more than 60 global distributors and 300 VARs, 3,200 MSPs and 125,000 SMEs. “[Bray] will lead this fantastic company through its next phase of growth as it becomes the pre-eminent European headquartered SMB Cybersecurity platform,” he said.

Increasing activity and relationships with MSPs is seen as key to driving that growth and Bray acknowledged that the channel was coming under increasing pressure to help customers with their security needs.

“MSPs are being asked to defend customers against increasingly sophisticated AI-driven threats while managing growing operational complexity,” he said. “CyberSentriq brings security, backup, recovery and resilience together in a single platform purpose-built to help partners protect customers more effectively and scale with confidence.

“At CyberSentriq, we are building an AI-native cybersecurity and resilience platform designed specifically for the operational realities of MSPs and SMEs,” he added.

The pressure small and mid-sized customers are coming under could be seen in research shared by ManageEngine, which revealed that UK businesses suffered higher cyber incident rates than their European counterparts.

The firm found that 75% of UK firms suffered a cyber incident in the last year, with AI-powered attacks the biggest risk, leaving customers – often without the in-house skills – more vulnerable.

“UK organisations are facing one of the most challenging cyber threat environments in Europe, with attacks growing in both volume and sophistication,” said VimalRaj Sampathkumar, technical head for the UK and Ireland at ManageEngine.

The survey had some silver linings, with it clear that customers were increasingly aware of AI threats and were taking steps to counter them. UK businesses were also further along the road in terms of planning for resilience and compliance than some of their European peers.

“The findings also show that businesses are responding proactively by investing in resilience, strengthening governance and prioritising preparedness for AI-driven threats,” said Sampathkumar. “The focus now must be on turning that investment into operational readiness through better visibility, stronger skills and more integrated resilience strategies.”

With customers under pressure to fend off attacks, with staff suffering from stress and burnout, there was a clear opportunity for partners to make a difference.

“What stands out among the findings is not a lack of awareness but rather the sheer operational strain organisations are under,” said Sampathkumar. “UK businesses are investing, formalising resilience practises and increasing board engagement, but attackers are evolving just as quickly. Cyber incidents can evolve rapidly, and unless they can be shut down, businesses become shackled to extended disruptions and escalating costs, not to mention reputational damage.”