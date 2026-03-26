Point74 bolsters platform with QUOR tie-up

Food and drink sector specialist Point74 has strengthened its position in its market with the acquisition of compliance focused QUOR.

The tie-up puts the firm into a position to be able to deliver a unified platform for food product development and lifecycle management.

As the complex demands that food manufacturers are facing continue to increase, Mark Wood, founder of Point74, said the latest move would provide the firm with the option to provide the answers customers were looking for.

“The food industry is under increasing pressure to manage complexity across innovation, cost, compliance and factory operations. By bringing Point74 and QUOR together, we are creating a truly end-to-end food lifecycle platform – connecting supplier data, product development and factory quality in one integrated system,” he said.

“This acquisition strengthens our position as the UK’s leading specialist food PLM provider and delivers a powerful, future-ready platform for our clients,” he added.

The tie-up will provide customers with a platform that can link supplier, recipe, costing and factory quality data that will enable accelerated product launches and reduce compliance risks.

It should give those customers still operating with spreadsheets and desperate systems the chance to bring everything under one roof, improving visibility and reducing the risks of falling on the wrong side of compliance regulations.

Rob Sinclair, CEO of Point74, said the firm had already established a leading position in the provision of PLM software to food manufacturers, with the acquisition set to strengthen its capabilities.

“We know how important it is for our customers to have insight into master data and effective management of processes and products. By strengthening our offering even more, we’re creating a UK-first solution that meets the challenges of managing products and factories head on,” he said.

“From chefs and NPD teams to technical and finance teams, we’re proud to have a platform which supports the food and drink manufacturing sector in delivering innovation and best practice,” he added.

In response, Peter Jeanes, CEO of QUOR, said joining forces with Point74 would give the business the opportunity to expand its ability to support food manufacturers across the UK.

“We’re looking forward to sharing our knowledge and expertise with Point74, helping them to create a stronger digital platform. Together, we can share best practices and drive innovation across the sector, giving our customers all the tools to manage their businesses effectively,” he said.

Point74 has been making moves to bolster its position in the market and recently cut the ribbon on its professional package, which includes its PLM platform that can help manufacturers to scale product development and improve margins.

In addition to improving its technology offering, the business welcomed a fresh CEO towards the end of January, with Sinclair being identified as the candidate who could build on the momentum the FPE Capital-backed firm had delivered in 2025.

“The business has built a market-leading platform that genuinely supports the people behind the products, helping food teams to navigate increasing complexity across development, compliance and sustainability. I’m looking forward to working with the team to build on this strong foundation and scale the business,” said Sinclair at the time.