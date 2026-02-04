Pure Storage ushers in Ambassador tier

Pure Storage has unveiled a number of enhancements to its partner programme, with the emphasis on rewarding expertise and using automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate processes that enable its channel to be more competitive.

The key difference with previous iterations of the programme is the introduction at the top end of the partner tiers of the Ambassador level, on offer to those that show expertise around two of four specific areas – AI, cloud, application modernisation and cyber resilience.

Pure has been encouraging its partners to move up its tiers and gain more rewards and increased enablement tools, resulting in a more than seven-fold increase in those getting trained and certified in the past year. That progress triggered a move for more differentiation at the top end, with the resulting Ambassador level being introduced.

Geoff Greenlaw, vice-president of channel EMEA and LatAm at Pure Storage, said the changes to the programme were an “evolution not revolution”, and had been designed in response to demands from its partners.

“We will continue to evolve the programme as market dynamics shift, and what we’re seeing is really driving this evolution of the programme is that customer needs are evolving as well,” he said. “It’s not just partner needs, but the actual needs of our respective and collective customers are changing as well.”

Greenlaw said the result was the increasing need for partners to provide services and offer the customer the technologies to solve wider issues, rather than just specific point products.

“Where we’re pushing the programme towards is … more around building solutions,” he said. “Rather than a partner being a storage expert, network expert, or backup and recovery expert, partners are now having to sell the full stack of technologies. That’s really the intent of this evolution of the programme: how do we steer our partners to be far more multi-vendor solution-led.”

