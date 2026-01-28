Source Code Control arms MSPs with cloud repatriation response

The combination of rising costs, conversations around sovereignty and the solid alternative in the form of private or hybrid offerings has contributed to customers questioning their cloud strategies.

Analysts have charted rising levels of cloud repatriation, with customers choosing to move workloads back onto private systems after hosting them in the public cloud, primarily as a result of cost. But more regular high-profile incidents of downtime have also led many users to reconsider their strategy.

The channel has been advised to ensure it is in a position to offer public, hybrid and private cloud options to make sure they can meet customer needs.

Source Code Control is looking to add to the partner options with the launch of its small and medium-sized enterprise (SME)-targeted MyBetter.cloud cost optimisation service.

The firm is backing the launch with a price guarantee, refunding the subscription if customers fail to save more than they spend.

Source Code Control is expecting the service will appeal to MSPs, resellers and cloud consultants keen to help SME customers deal with their cloud costs.

“The market is crying out for a simple and effective way for controlling cloud costs, and this is it,” said Paul McAdam, director at Source Code Control. “MyBetter.cloud enables SMBs to take back control of their cloud spend without fear of hidden costs. It’s affordable for businesses of all sizes, particularly SMBs, and our price guarantee means we’ll clearly demonstrate savings or refund you.”

Key trend Cloud repatriation is a trend that has caught the eye of others in the industry. Rob Coupland, CEO at Pulsant, said: “In 2025, data repatriation became a key trend, with businesses re-evaluating cloud adoption due to rising costs, regulatory pressures and concerns over data sovereignty. “Many are moving workloads from public cloud to private cloud, on-premise, or colocation to gain better control, cost efficiency and compliance. While cloud remains essential, a hybrid model combining public, private and on-premise solutions is emerging as the future of enterprise IT strategy. “For UK businesses, this has prompted many to shift workloads from global hyperscalers to domestic providers, creating hybrid infrastructure blends, especially as data sovereignty becomes a top priority,” said Coupland. “The latest research indicates that 87% plan to repatriate some or all of their workloads over the next two years.” He expects the trend to continue this year, with no sign of the pressures around costs and sovereignty easing. “Businesses will focus even more on visibility, data locality, sovereignty and transparency,” said Coupland. “However, managing a hybrid or mixed infrastructure could pose challenges, as the era of static infrastructure fades away. “The past 12 months have been a period of significant change, with rising interest in the datacentre sector as it plays an increasingly critical role in supporting industry and society,” he added. “As change becomes the new norm, datacentre providers who prioritise transparency, regional diversification and realistic AI enablement will be best positioned to lead the way in 2026.”