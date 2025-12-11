Beyond Now and Azul expanding channel options

M&A activity has the potential to benefit the channel, and partners working with Beyond Now and Azul will be hoping their latest moves will result in increased opportunities.

Beyond Now has indicated it is planning to use a majority investment from private equity player Bregal Milestone to bolster its channel offerings.

The artificial intelligence (AI)-based ecosystem orchestration and digital platform provider has secured the backing of the financial specialist as it starts a fresh chapter after moving from its management buyout, which had been backed by a group of investors, sealed after divesting from BearingPoint in November 2021.

The arrival of a fresh backer will provide Beyond Now with a range of options, which include supporting global expansion, funding more product innovation and strengthening the support for partners.

That increased support should include expanding its ecosystem and marketplace options for those in the channel selling AI, cloud, security 5G and edge. The business also plans to increase support for CSPs co-creating B2B and B2B2X offerings with partners.

“Beyond Now was founded on the belief that the future of digital commerce lies in ecosystems – a broader mix of partners and greater opportunities,” said Angus Ward, CEO of Beyond Now.

“We pioneered digital platform business models, with our ecosystem orchestration capabilities and marketplace platform, while continuing to disrupt the traditional BSS market, helping telcos and technology customers create and monetise new partner offerings.”