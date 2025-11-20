Focus firmly on AI at Microsoft Ignite

Artificial intelligence (AI) was the central theme at this week’s Microsoft Ignite event, with the vendor increasing the support it provides to get partners up to speed with the technology.

The firm has increased its commitment to developing skills across the channel with the introduction of the Agentic AI and Copilot Partner Skills Accelerator webcast series, and fresh Agentic and AI Workshops.

Nicole Dezen, chief partner officer and corporate vice-president of global channel partner sales at Microsoft, penned a blog post to share the main areas where the firm was working to enable partners to confidently deliver AI.

The vendor has used Ignite as a backdrop to outline a number of enhancements to its Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Programme, including increased training and badges to recognise those partners that have invested in this area.

“Technology is evolving at unprecedented speed, demanding continuous learning for both technical professionals and business users,” wrote Dezen. “In this environment, agility is everything. The partners who move fast, build skills and lead with credibility are the ones who succeed.

“That’s why, in the past year, we have made record levels of investment in partner skilling, with more than 2.4 million learners trained across solution areas,” she added. “AI skilling is accelerating as well. We expanded our AI course catalog by 66% year over year, and now offer 145 AI-focused courses that have supported 1.7 million learners building new capabilities.”

In terms of increasing recognition for those that had increased their AI capabilities, the vendor pointed to the introduction of its Frontier Partner badge for those that had demonstrated the ability to deliver AI transformation, as well as a Frontier Distributor designation, to highlight efforts across that tier of the channel.