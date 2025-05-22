sdecoret - stock.adobe.com
Dell arms partners with resiliency and automation tools
Vendor has used Las Vegas event to make a number of announcements that are designed to improve its security, datacentre management and AI position
Dell has used its Technologies World event as the backdrop to unveil several software-driven enhancements designed to improve life for datacentre operators.
The vendor has pitched the development as a positive for its channel partners, providing them with the opportunity to have a conversation with users around resiliency and storage capabilities.
In terms of the products, the vendor is making its PowerProtect Data Domain All-Flash appliances available to bolster speeds and resilience with improved restore times. In addition, the PowerScale Cybersecurity Suite will make it easier for users to protect and recover critical data. The availability of Advanced Ransomware Detection will also be a plus for partners looking to deal with customer data concerns.
Dell Private Cloud uses the firm’s Automation platform to simplify the deployment and management of disaggregated infrastructure. NativeEdge provides data protection for virtualised workloads being generated at the Edge and in remote branch offices.
Ian Heath, UK head of channel and distribution at Dell Technologies, said the release was a significant one that would benefit partners.
“Dell continues to advance cyber resilience for our partners and customers,” he said. “The innovations announced at Dell Technologies World around software-driven disaggregated infrastructure are a testament to this commitment, bringing powerful new capabilities to the forefront. For our UK channel partners, this means exciting new capabilities.
“Celebrating its fifth anniversary and trusted by over 17,000 global customers, Dell PowerStore remains a leader in data management,” added Heath. “New features like PowerStore Advanced Ransomware Detection equip UK businesses to secure and manage data effectively across cloud, edge and on-premises environments. These enhancements, alongside cutting-edge automation for private cloud and edge solutions, provide UK channel partners with a unique competitive advantage.”
Providing answers
Heath said the ambition was to arm partners with the answers to questions and issues being asked and experienced by customers. “Ultimately, our partners are now even better equipped to help UK businesses build the more secure, efficient and adaptable datacentre infrastructures,” he added.
Arthur Lewis, president of Infrastructure Solutions Group at Dell Technologies, said the ability to help customers unlock their data would appeal to a wide audience.
“Our disaggregated infrastructure approach helps customers build secure, efficient, modern datacentres that turn data into intelligence and complexity into clarity,” he said.
Dell also used the event to talk about AI, with the vendor unveiling enhancements to its PC and datacentre offerings.
The vendor unveiled additions to its AI factory, which covers services, devices and the ecosystem, with product announcements, including the Pro Max Plus laptop, and PowerEdge XE9785 and XE9785L servers to provide the infrastructure to support AI workloads.
“It has been a non-stop year of innovating for enterprises, and we’re not slowing down,” said Jeff Clarke, chief operating officer at Dell Technologies. “We have introduced more than 200 updates to the Dell AI Factory since last year.
“Our latest AI advancements, from groundbreaking AI PCs to cutting-edge datacentre solutions, are designed to help organisations of every size to seamlessly adopt AI, drive faster insights, improve efficiency and accelerate their results,” he added.