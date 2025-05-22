Dell arms partners with resiliency and automation tools

Dell has used its Technologies World event as the backdrop to unveil several software-driven enhancements designed to improve life for datacentre operators.

The vendor has pitched the development as a positive for its channel partners, providing them with the opportunity to have a conversation with users around resiliency and storage capabilities.

In terms of the products, the vendor is making its PowerProtect Data Domain All-Flash appliances available to bolster speeds and resilience with improved restore times. In addition, the PowerScale Cybersecurity Suite will make it easier for users to protect and recover critical data. The availability of Advanced Ransomware Detection will also be a plus for partners looking to deal with customer data concerns.

Dell Private Cloud uses the firm’s Automation platform to simplify the deployment and management of disaggregated infrastructure. NativeEdge provides data protection for virtualised workloads being generated at the Edge and in remote branch offices.

Ian Heath, UK head of channel and distribution at Dell Technologies, said the release was a significant one that would benefit partners.

“Dell continues to advance cyber resilience for our partners and customers,” he said. “The innovations announced at Dell Technologies World around software-driven disaggregated infrastructure are a testament to this commitment, bringing powerful new capabilities to the forefront. For our UK channel partners, this means exciting new capabilities.

“Celebrating its fifth anniversary and trusted by over 17,000 global customers, Dell PowerStore remains a leader in data management,” added Heath. “New features like PowerStore Advanced Ransomware Detection equip UK businesses to secure and manage data effectively across cloud, edge and on-premises environments. These enhancements, alongside cutting-edge automation for private cloud and edge solutions, provide UK channel partners with a unique competitive advantage.”