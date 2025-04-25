Channel catch-up: News in brief

Despite a short week, there have still been some M&A moves, interesting customer research to share and partnerships struck to expand customer offerings.

Datatonic Channel consolidation has continued with cloud data and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist Datatonic picking up Syntio. The addition of the data engineering specialist will add more muscle to Datatonic’s enterprise service offerings and will provide access to Syntio’s customer base, which includes banks, telcos and retailers across Europe. There will be opportunities to combine Datatonic’s GenAI knowledge with Syntio’s expertise in data engineering to provide a wider offering to customers looking for help getting on top of their data. “This acquisition is a key step in our strategy to expand our global reach and enhance our service capabilities. Syntio’s talented team and specialised expertise will be invaluable as we continue to deliver innovative data and AI solutions to our clients,” said Scott Eivers, CEO at Datatonic. “Joining Datatonic at this stage in the evolution of AI and data engineering is an exciting opportunity for Syntio,” said Davorin Cetto, CEO of Syntio. “The scale of offerings, the geographic coverage and our combined expertise mean our customers now have the best technology options as they navigate towards a cloud data and AI-centric future.”

Parallels The virtualisation and end user computing specialist has alerted partners to a major shift in the market being driven by midsize customers. The firm shared its 2025 State of cloud computing survey, that exposed the change as mid-size users faced with rising costs indicated they were keen to look to work with new VDI or Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) providers, with 94% planning to implement a new solution within the next 12 months. “Mid-market companies are facing growing IT demands without enterprise-level budgets,” said Prashant Ketkar, chief technology and product officer at Parallels. “They’re under pressure to streamline operations, from application delivery and cloud management to VDI support, while also strengthening cyber security and enabling remote work. This is forcing organisations to re-evaluate their application delivery infrastructure strategies in favour of more cost-effective, secure and flexible solutions.”

Central Technology Group The firm has expanded its offering with a move to pick up Microsoft consultancy yoko:10. For the past eight years, yoko:10 has developed a strong reputation for delivering Microsoft Consultancy services, with expertise in SharePoint, Teams and Copilot to name a few areas. Rob Longden, managing director at Central Technology, said the deal marked a milestone for the business: “The combined strength of yoko:10 and Central Technology will enable us to expand our consultative capabilities. Together, we are positioned to serve as a single point of contact for our clients’ technology needs, providing seamless and comprehensive solutions supported by our network of regional offices.” The plan is for yoko:10 to take office space in each of the Central Technology locations and become the Microsoft Consultancy provider for the Group.

Cowbell The firm, which provides cyber insurance for SMEs, has cut the ribbon on a professional indemnity offering for UK tech firms. Prime One Tech will be available to firms with up to £1bn in annual turnover, providing limits of up to £5m, and marks the firm’s first move beyond just offering standalone cyber insurance. Claud Bilbao, regional vice-president of underwriting and distribution at Cowbell UK, said the UK had a robust technology sector that faced a range of cyber threats: “These companies – whether software, hardware, communication or technology service businesses – need more than just general PI insurance. They need tailored, innovative solutions that keep pace with the industry’s rapid evolution. “With Prime One Tech, we’re delivering exactly that: a comprehensive, adaptive solution covering risks like data breaches, software failures, cyber loss and liability, empowering technology companies to thrive with confidence.”