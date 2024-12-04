Salesforce partners alerted to AI Agent opportunities

Salesforce is encouraging its channel to line up behind its AI Agent offering as an increasing number of customers look to evolve the tools they use beyond limited bots.

The call was made against a backdrop of sustained interest by partners and customers in artificial intelligence (AI) and the release of the vendor’s AI readiness index, which underlined that users were already reporting benefits of using AI agents.

Paul O’Sullivan, chief technology officer at Salesforce UKI, said there was a clear opportunity for its channel base to educate customers around the evolution of its AI tools and support them through the roll-out.

He said that although the concept of AI had been dominating discussions for a while, it was arming its channel with a fresh proposition to take out to users.

“AI has been in all of our lives, for a long, long time,” said O’Sullivan. “Everything from predictions to recommendations that we’ve seen that this is the first time that you move into a world where we’re going to see more augmentation in the workforce, between employees.

“Our research shows that 41% [of the tasks done] within an enterprise are repetitive tasks,” he added. “Imagine if we can unlock that 41% within businesses to help organisations do completely different things – re-engage with customers, connect with people.”

The Salesforce report highlighted the need for higher levels of small and medium-sized enterprise support if the UK is going to increase its AI adoption levels further.