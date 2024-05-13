NTT DATA benefits from strong SAP channel position

NTT DATA Business Solutions is patting itself on the back after breaking through the €100m mark for earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA).

The SAP consultancy shared results for its fiscal year, with revenues increasing by 13.3% to a record high of €1.61bn, cloud subscriptions improving by 42.7% and adjusted EBITA moving up by 19.7% from €99.2m to €118.8m.

NTT DATA has been working on changing the balance of its business, with international business increasing as it gets closer to 60% of total sales coming from foreign business.

The firm highlighted the trust its 6,000-strong small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customer base had in the firm to deliver digital transformation.

Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA, has consistently delivered growth under his tenure, and talked of the progress the firm has made in the past fiscal year.

“Under the umbrella of Japan-based NTT DATA Group, we are continuing to develop successfully into a globally recognised IT service provider,” he said. “Our customers value our extensive SAP expertise and our complementary offering of ServiceNow or Microsoft.”

The firm’s focus on SAP has also produced results, with the past fiscal year including the move by the firm to strengthen its channel position with the acquisition of mid-market specialist Sapphire back in November.