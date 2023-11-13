Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?

It’s been another busy week, with firms across the industry bringing in new talent, often in senior positions, to take advantage of a fresh perspective.

Veritas Technologies: Jonny Crebbin has been appointed UK and Ireland channel and alliances director. His CV has channel running through it, with roles at a reseller before moving into distribution, then working for several vendor organisations including EMC, NetApp, HPE, and most recently, Dell.

“Jonny is an accomplished sales leader, with a passion for new technologies and an enthusiasm for creating business opportunities,” said Oliver Norman, vice-president of channel and alliances for EMEAI at Veritas. “I am delighted to welcome such an experienced leader into our team to help strengthen our relationships with partners across UK and Ireland, and drive forward our position as a global leader in secure multi-cloud data management.”

KnowBe4: The security awareness and training specialist has rolled out the red carpet to welcome Cindy Zhou as chief marketing officer. She comes with over 20 years of experience building high-impact marketing organisations that generate qualified leads, a strong sales pipeline and industry awareness.

“Her extensive experience and remarkable achievements in cyber security marketing make her the ideal candidate to lead our global marketing, PR and sales development efforts,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “Her passion for the industry reflects KnowBe4’s commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience with innovative products to help customers better protect themselves and their organisations.”

Dootrix: The cloud service provider has more than doubled its staff delivering technology consultancy this year, and has formed a new board to help spearhead the company’s growth. Managing director Rob Borley and technical director Kevin Smith have become CEO and chief technology officer respectively. In addition, Tom Fitzgibbons has been brought in as chief operating officer to oversee the upward trajectory of the business.

“We see a huge opportunity in being a Microsoft Azure specialist competing for Azure-platformed governance and development contracts against companies that are essentially generalists,” said Borley. “It’s a simple message: in an increasingly digital world, if you want Azure done right, you need Dootrix.”