Kite signed up by Sectigo to target CLM growth

Sectigo has signed up Kite Distribution as it gets into a position to meet the expected surge in demand for certificate lifecycle management (CLM) tools.

Changes in the certificate world, with a shift towards shorter length options, means the market is evolving and customers are going to be paying more attention to the technology, which should spark an increase in opportunities for the channel.

To get ahead of that anticipated surge, Kite has been added as a distie with a brief of getting the technology in front of more partners.

“Kite has operated successfully in the CLM sector for several years. However, with organisations like Google driving change in the industry by mandating 90-day certificate lifespans, we believe this market is on the cusp of experiencing immense growth,” said Stuart Nairne-Clark, Kite business development director.

“Kite is working with the channel to ensure that they understand the potential disruption and the resulting opportunity available to those partners who ensure they prepare for changes that will impact digital trust,” he added.

There are real consequences for customers if certificates become shorter in duration in terms of management and costs. Google is the most high-profile example, with the cloud giant driving those changes, reducing the lifespan of public certificates down from 398 days to 90.

Sectigo is pitching a digital certificate management option to partners as a route to helping customers get on top of those challenges.

“This collaboration [with Kite] enables UK organisations to leverage the advantages of Sectigo’s best-in-class CLM platform to establish digital trust,” said Ottavio Camponeschi, vice-president EMEA at Sectigo.

“Our solution will instantly enhance the efficiency and efficacy of organisational security resources. Both Sectigo and Kite Distribution stand as trusted partners for UK organisations of all sizes and will grow even more prominent as organisations seek partners with proven expertise and cutting-edge technology solutions,” he added.

It’s been a busy time on the channel front at Sectigo, with the firm recently announcing a fresh head of global partner sales.

Former McAfee and Blue Coat systems staffer Jairo Fraile has joined the firm as vice-president of partner sales, with a brief to develop and growth the global channel operation.

“Digital trust is at the forefront of companies of all sizes needing a solution for certificate lifecycle management and website security. Sectigo’s partner ecosystem plays a very important role in the overall growth and success of the company. I look forward to working with the wider team to support partners to deliver Sectigo’s best-in-class digital trust solutions to their customers across the globe,” he said.

At the same time, the security player also welcomed Rob Charlebois to take up responsibility for the firm’s e-commerce business.

Christopher Bray, senior vice-president of partner and e-commerce sales channels at Sectigo, said both hires would have a positive impact: “Jairo’s experience in cultivating lasting and meaningful relationships with partners, and Rob’s experience in building high-growth e-commerce businesses, will enable Sectigo to continue delivering digital trust to customers across the globe while opening new horizons for growth.”