Channel roundup: Who's gone where?

The hunt for experience continues across the industry, with a few firms looking within to find the talent they are after in the past week.

Mimecast The security company has announced the appointment of James Morgan as its senior vice-president for the EMEA region. With a career spanning 30 years in the networking and security industry, he joins Mimecast from DriveNets, where he made a significant impact driving the firm’s channel revenues. “I am delighted to join the Mimecast team, who are at the forefront of securing the digital workspace so organisations can [be] protected. Being able to collaborate with a talented team of cyber security experts is an incredible opportunity. “There is a lot of potential in the EMEA region, and I am excited to support Mimecast as the company builds stronger partnerships, and continues to help organisations navigate the challenging cyber security landscape with confidence,” said Morgan.

Sobo The firm has welcomed Frank Lazaro as its chief marketing officer (CMO). His brief will include working to expand the firm’s profile and market position. “As business owners, we must constantly adapt and evolve our practices to keep up with the changing landscape of our industries. With each new team member we add, each software update we implement, and each expansion plan we pursue, the complexity of running a successful business increases,” said Robert Burke, founder and CEO of Sobo.

Red Hat The firm has announced that Andrew Brown will be joining Red Hat as senior vice-president and chief revenue officer. Stack most recently served as executive vice-president and chief revenue officer for Red Hat. He joined the company in 2018 as its first leader for global accounts and targeted industries. “Being a part of Red Hat, particularly working with passionate and exceptional Red Hatters, is a highlight in my career as a servant leader. I am proud of everything that we have been able to accomplish using a ‘mission first, people always’ motto. I know that there is still so much to come and I look forward to seeing what Red Hat can achieve in the next phase of open source,” said Larry Stack.

Cohesity The firm has appointed Eric Brown as chief financial officer and Srinivasan Murari as chief development officer. Brown has more than 25 years of experience and skills in helping companies scale, and he will manage Cohesity’s financial strategy as it expands its multicloud portfolio. Murari has over 35 years of experience building world-class products and services in cloud and enterprise technologies, and will be responsible for Cohesity’s engineering and R&D teams. “Eric and Murari are well-respected talents in their areas of expertise who, along with our other leadership appointments, bolster our executive team to be one of the best in our category and position us well for our plans to become public,” said Sanjay Poonen, CEO and President of Cohesity.