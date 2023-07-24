Channel round-up: Who’s gone where?

Despite the start of the school holidays the last few days have seen some personnel moves, including one familiar face in the channel indicating a fresh start is coming next month.

Cisco After five years leading the vendor’s global channel effort, Oliver Tuszik is moving into a fresh role at Cisco from the start of next month, heading the firm’s EMEA region. He took to LinkedIn to make the announcement and thank the channel for its support. “Even in my new role, I will be your advocate and will continue to support and utilise what we started and have been accelerating over the past five years. Perform & Transform, simplifying your experience, focusing on your profitability – we’ve made a lot of progress, but there’s more work to do,” he stated.

GoTo The theme at the business comms and support specialist is promotion, with Meredith Hawkins getting the chance to make an impact as chief people officer, alongside the appointment of Attila Török to chief information security officer (CISO). Meredith succeeds Jo Deal, who served as chief people officer at GoTo for over six years. Paddy Srinivasan, CEO of GoTo, said Meredith had earned the promotion after making an impact over the past four years: “We view our people and culture to be essential for the success of the business, and Meredith’s professional development journey is a testament to the internal mobility at GoTo.” For Török it is a case of coming home, returning to GoTo as the newly appointed CISO, having previously held leadership positions in the company’s security department from 2014 to 2019.

Bishop Fox The security player has appointed Patrick Davis as iks chief financial officer (CFO). Davis brings more than two decades of financial leadership and experience, both as a CFO and an independent advisor, across a range of high-growth innovators. “Well-managed and responsible growth has been core to Bishop Fox’s success over nearly 20 years,” said Vinnie Liu, CEO of Bishop Fox. “The market for offensive security is heating up, and adding Patrick’s experience and expertise further expands what we believe is the right team at the right time.”

Syniti The enterprise data management specialist has rolled out the red carpet for a number of executives joining its EMEA team. René Haag has been named senior sales director for Middle and Eastern Europe, and Erast Wortel is appointed as Syniti’s vice-president GTM EMEA North. “With our latest appointments, Syniti’s EMEA senior leadership team is expanding powerfully. We are delighted to welcome Erast, and to announce René’s return to Syniti. Both are driven leaders and bring deep talent and experience to the table, alongside their focus on growth and innovation,” said Chris Gorton, senior vice-president and managing director EMEA.

Arcserve Vitali Edrenkine has joined Arcserve as chief marketing officer with a remit that includes amplifying channel growth. He has a CV that includes plenty of experience, most recently as marketing leader at Vendr, and prior to that as senior vice-president of demand generation and digital platforms at DataRobot. “Vitali is a seasoned marketing leader with a track record of driving growth in the technology sector through go-to-market innovation and dependable, predictable execution. His deep understanding of the market dynamics, and his forward-thinking vision around AI [artificial intelligence] and digital platforms, make him an invaluable addition to our executive leadership team,” said Arcserve CEO Brannon Lacey.