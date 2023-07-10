AI, automation and edge driving Red Hat channel

Red Hat is looking to work closely with its channel to co-create opportunities, particularly around artificial intelligence (AI), automation and edge, as it continues to build on the momentum it’s generated with partners.

The vendor recently held its Summit, updating partners on products and plans for the year ahead, with Penny Philpot, vice-president for EMEA ecosystem at Red Hat, among those in attendance.

“Red Hat’s growth has always been fuelled by partners, who globally contribute to 70-plus percent of our revenue,” she said. “In EMEA, we have a strong base of partners that are really leaning in to work with us and our customers. A major driver is the way companies are looking to wrap their arms around AI, automation and edge computing.

“We’re focusing on co-creation with our partners as we see this is the key to helping customers capitalise on all these major tech trends while facing constrained budgets, scarcity of skills and greater demands than ever,” said Philpot. “Interoperability and jointly engineered solutions are more and more crucial if we want to bridge existing and new technologies.”

She said the firm was looking to expand and deepen how it worked with partners across all segments and regions.

“Two specific examples come to mind,” said Philpot. “We recently announced a no-cost subscription model, Red Hat Partner Subscriptions, which increases access to the Red Hat open hybrid cloud portfolio. This is particularly useful for partners when developing software solutions and proof-of-concepts, testing product offerings or enhancing technical skills.

“Secondly, we launched a range of initiatives at EMEA level to help partners with additional training and marketing tools,” she said. “An example is our Leading with Automation initiative, which is designed to recognise, elevate and reward partners using Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform (AAP). This includes opportunities for additional margin, exclusive partner badges showcasing AAP expertise, dedicated marketing content and sales tools, enablement material, and exclusive sessions with our Ansible sales experts.”