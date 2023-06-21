Marketing becoming harder as customers change behaviour

Things are getting harder for channel marketers as customers become more unpredictable, making existing models and approaches less effective.

Research from Twilio has revealed that global pressures are partly responsible for changing customer behaviour, and there are consequences for marketers trying to influence investment decisions.

The headline findings indicated that almost half (48%) of marketers are questioning the value of traditional customer segmentation models, and as a result are looking for greater budget flexibility and more opportunities for real-time personalisation.

Many felt customers were more susceptible to cost-of-living pressures and environmental concerns, making it difficult to use existing models, particularly with demographic data.

Given its position as a customer engagement specialist, Twilio clearly has some benefit from establishing that the market is changing, but its research did bear out that more marketers are turning to real-time personalisation and first-party data strategies to understand what is happening at a customer level.

The firm unveiled its CustomerAI product at a recent developer event, and talked of the need to respond with real-time messages for users.

“In this next great era of computing, shaped by advancements in artificial intelligence, brands have a massive opportunity to deepen their customer relationships,” said Jeff Lawson, CEO of Twilio. “To help make that a reality, Twilio is infusing CustomerAI into customer touchpoints across marketing, sales, and service.”