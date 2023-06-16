Core to Cloud signals shift to MSP approach

Security player Core to Cloud has signalled it is transitioning to a managed service model and launched a fresh range of offerings.

The firm has also announced the appointment of Laurence Bentley as head of cyber security to help with its managed service provider (MSP) transition plans.

Bentley will have a busy first month, with the firm planning to cut the ribbon on three managed services – dark web monitoring, fully managed 24/7 detection, and response plus crisis simulation services.

The plan is to follow those three options with future offerings, as the firm looks to make more of its expertise available in the form of managed services.

Bentley said it had chosen to introduce services that would make a difference to customers and increase their protection.

“Our dark web monitoring service provides alerts and insights to help our partners identify potential threats to their business. It enables organisations to quickly pivot to focus on specific threats, minimise risk, identify exposed data, accelerate incident response and profile threat actors,” he said.

“In today’s digital age, where threats are a global issue, coming from anywhere at any time, managed detection and response is an essential tool for organisations, allowing them to monitor their digital assets 24/7, 365 days of the year,” added Bentley. “Our new service improves threat detection and aligns with ISO27001, NIST, Cyber Essentials, MITRE ATT&CK and Kill Chain security frameworks and controls.”

Prior to joining Core to Cloud, Bentley held positions in the finance, healthcare and retail sectors, including at Bupa Global, The Co-Operative Group and Barclays Bank. He understands the challenges of protecting an enterprise with security tools and will be able to make an immediate impact on the business.

Core to Cloud has been around since 2015, founded by business partners James Cunningham and Mark Liddle. It specialises in security, selling to a range of private and public companies.

Co-founder and CEO James Cunningham said it had made the appointment to support its deployment of the first tranche of services as it continued to transition the business.

“Laurence brings with him a wealth of experience in the delivery of enterprise-level cyber security systems and strategies. He’s a fantastic asset to the team and has played an instrumental role, alongside the whole team, as Core to Cloud enters the market with a new range of cutting-edge cyber security fully managed services,” he said.