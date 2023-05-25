Epaton keen to sound death knell for tape

Long-time tape users are starting to look for alternatives to strengthen their ability to make effective restores from backups, and are increasingly looking to the channel to provide answers.

The past few years has also seen a number of suppliers, including Rubrik and Barracuda, bring tapeless backup offerings to market, and they have encouraged the channel to get behind them.

Epaton is one of those firms keen to disrupt the tape market and help users break old habits when it comes to backup strategies. Jonathan Lassman, co-founder and director of Epaton, said the market was there for partners that had the right alternatives to tape and could provide a more robust backup option.

“We set up an organisation to look at backup because I looked around and said, ‘I don’t have a tape player in my car anymore’,” he explained.

“I don’t have a VHS player in my house anymore. Organisations are still backing up to tape. I don’t understand. It’s obviously going to disappear, so we set up to address the backup market and get rid of tape.

“When it comes to disaster, getting everything back from a tape is much more difficult than getting it digitally when it’s online already,” added Lassman.

He said there was still a need for education, and that he still regularly encountered customers that had not formalised a recovery strategy.