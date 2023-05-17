Channel widens supplier relationships to extend choice

Supplier relationships demand time and commitment from a channel partner, with pressure to commit resources and staff to support products and services.

Each supplier knows they have to earn the support of a partner, with the mantra, “We know they have a choice” often heard in discussions with channel directors. Those that fear relationships are entrenched and that getting through the door is going to be difficult should be relieved to note the findings from Aspire Technologies’ research.

The firm found that over the past three years, more than half of the IT services players it quizzed had expanded their ecosystems, according to its 2023 Trends in IT procurement report.

Headline findings included the sizeable amount of firms that had increased their number of active suppliers since 2020 (56%), and a decent amount placing orders for hardware in that period.

There were also indications that product availability was seen as a key challenge by many respondents, along with the ability to access competitive pricing. Partners were also looking to work with those that could support digital transformation projects.

Managing numerous relationships did create its own problems, but there were signs that the use of more automation tools would ease some of the pain.

“The procurement ecosystem for technology professionals keeps on expanding to address the mounting demands of business clients and the growing complexity of the solutions they sell, implement and support,” said QuoteWerks vice-president Brian Laufer. “Providers are increasingly adopting sales automation, and quoting tools to overcome those challenges and reduce the timelines for closing new deals.”