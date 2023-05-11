Panasas, DataDome and Zebra leaning on partner programmes

Vendors continue to use partner programmes to shape behaviour and drive growth, with several providing updates saying they intend to introduce further enhancements.

Panasas is one firm enjoying the fruits of a solid partner programme, having increased numbers by 50% since it launched a fresh channel strategy a year ago.

The firm also revealed that more than half of its revenues are now channel-driven and nearly 20% of that was net new logos. The vendor is surfing the wave of interest in high-performance computing (HPC) data solutions.

“Our partners play a vital role in our ability to help enterprises address their high-performance computing challenges, and we’re thrilled to see the growth opportunities this ecosystem has experienced and the impact it’s had on our business success,” said Mike Sheppard, director of channels and alliances at Panasas.

“These results speak to the crucial role our partners play in not just our success, but the success of our global customers. Our partners’ contributions have been instrumental in driving our revenue and market share, and we remain committed to their success and expanding our channel programme even further,” he added.

Elsewhere, AI-powered fraud and bot management specialist DataDome has appointed Teague Dufresne as director of channel sales and is introducing a streamlined partner programme.

Dufresne has an impressive CV and joins the business from cloud security provider Ermetic, where she helped build the firm’s channel programme. That experience will be useful as her latest employer formalises its relationships with partners with a programme.

“Partners play an integral role in advising their customers on choosing best-in-class solutions and can help scale in additional markets or regions. They truly are a vital piece of the security puzzle, and I look forward to expanding our programme to deliver even greater value to both our customers and our partners,” she said.

The appointment and programme update come in the wake of DataDome closing $42m in Series C funding to advance the fight against bot developers and online fraud.

Elsewhere, Zebra Technologies has been encouraging partners to gain its mobile robotics specialisation, which was launched last April.

So far, around 40 partners have signed up to get involved with the programme that’s available across EMEA and the US to take advantage of the sales and technical training courses that are on offer.

“Zebra launched its Mobile Robotics Specialisation because we’re a channel-centric company. We solve customer challenges and deliver the outcomes they need through and with our partners,” said Bill Cate, vice-president of product marketing and ecosystems at Zebra Technologies.

“It’s important that we support and reward partners who specialise in the solutions that our customers need for scalable and flexible operations to help drive their growth, meet demand and address labour challenges,” he added.