A strong security culture comes from within

For Sean Tickle, cyber services director at Littlefish, security is both an external and internal issue, as he wrestles with responsibility for protecting both customers and the MSP’s own operations.

Being able to help develop strategy and get involved with operations is an illustration of how security is an area where MSPs have to practice what they preach and demonstrate that they take data protection seriously as a business.

MSPs are coming under increasing pressure to be able to demonstrate a strong security posture or face not only losing business but potentially being fined for enabling data breaches.

From a customer point of view, Tickle believes the role of an MSSP is to make sure it’s on top of the threats that a customer could encounter, and take responsibility for following alerts and threats on a 24/7 basis. “I’m basically here to get our MSSP side of the business signed up to mid-market and enterprise clients,” he said. “Lots of that entails expanding the Security Operation Centre (SOC), and embedding new processes and technologies.

“I’m lucky enough to have come up as a tier-one security analyst,” added Tickle. “I came up in the blue team, the defensive team, and worked my way up. I understand the granular issues that can exist in these environments, and it’s about how we address those, because if we do, our analysts get more time to carry out projects and security bulletins, and also they’re happier and they’re stickier.”

Focusing internally, he’s not just looking for ways to help security specialist retention, but also to make sure his own business is defended against cyber threats.

“I also have the responsibility to ensure our internal security structure is where it should be,” added Tickle.