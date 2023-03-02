Channel alerted to flash storage options

Pure Storage is pointing its channel towards all-flash datacentres as an opportunity they should target after launching its FlashBlade//E offering.

The vendor is targeting the sizeable installed customer base using disk for their storage needs with an alternative proposition.

The firm boasts of operating a 100% channel model, which means any fresh product launch has direct relevance for its partner base.

“With the launch of FlashBlade//E, we’re making an all-flash data centre a reality. Unstructured data continues to grow at a phenomenal rate and now organisations have the ability to manage it for better economics and more energy efficiency than disk solutions,” said Geoff Greenlaw, vice-president partners, EMEA and LatAm, at Pure Storage.

“With sustainability a growing concern for partners and customers, FlashBlade//E continues the energy efficient evolution that our existing solutions already deliver,” he added.

“This announcement gives partners a big opportunity to take market share with Pure, giving them a competitive advantage, and is another reason why partners can be confident about investing with us,” he said.

The Pure Storage product is being positioned as an alternative to disk, with partners being able to counter installed technology with a pitch that promotes the efficiency, sustainability and reliability features of flash.

“For workloads where flash was once price-prohibitive, we are thrilled to provide customers the major benefits Pure delivers at a total cost of ownership lower than disk,” said Amy Fowler, vice-president and general manager, FlashBlade, at Pure Storage.

Costs have traditionally been the stumbling block for customers considering flash, but the Pure Storage offering comes in at under $0.20 per gigabyte, including three years of service, and starts at 4PB (petabytes).

The firm shared some responses from partners, which broadly welcomed the launch and the possibilities it presented to go after disk customers.

“As our customers’ unstructured data growth continues to accelerate, there is demand for more sustainable and scalable storage solutions for everyday workloads. We are excited to be able to meet this need with FlashBlade//E, providing the simplicity and power savings Pure is known for at an acquisition cost lower than disk-based solutions,” said Brian Bartell, practice manager for primary storage at WWT.

Pure Storage is not alone in identifying flash as a technology that deserves to be pushed by partners, with NetApp also actively promoting its AFF C-Series.

“As companies are looking at their bottom line in this economic environment, we want to meet their needs by providing capacity flash at a lower cost to entry to better enable their transition from hybrid storage to all-flash while staying in budget,” said Sandeep Singh, senior vice-president, enterprise storage, at NetApp.

Juan Orlandini, chief architect and distinguished engineer at Insight Enterprises, said the market was moving in the direction of flash.

“We know our joint customers are looking for the industry’s most innovative solutions and services to enable speed, scale and resilience for their business. With these new capacity flash and entry-level offerings, we’re opening the door to acquiring new customers at scale,” he said.