Cloud-appropriate is the message for the public sector

With inflation and cost pressures – plus a fresh prime minister – it’s an interesting time for anyone targeting the public sector.

For Lee Nolan, director of public sector in the UK at NetApp, there’s also the challenge of getting up to speed after a recent move into the role.

“The economic climate is challenged as we look at the market,” he said.

“We’ve also got the change of prime minister, so the sense of priorities may be adjusted. It will be interesting to see how that plays out over the coming months.”

Despite the changeable landscape, there are always some certainties in the public sector, and channel partners serving those customers can take it as a given that there will be a desire to hear how technology can help things be done more efficiently.

“We look at how you can do things differently than you did 12 months ago,” said Nolan.

“How can we deliver more value for money? What does that look like for public sector organisations? Both central and regional? How can we help them drive value for money?”