Westcon-Comstor cuts ribbon on Cloud & Collaboration business division

Westcon-Comstor has cut the ribbon on a Cloud & Collaboration business division to tap into an area of the market that is expected to grow significantly over the next few years.

The distributor revealed that it was setting up a new division in July, after announcing that Anthony Byford was moving into a role as vice-president in a newly formed cloud collaboration business division, leaving a UK and Ireland managing director vacancy that was being filled by John Nolan.

The aim of the new division is to bring together specialists and enablers to make sure partners and vendors can get high levels of support.

The decision behind the timing of the launch is a reaction to market dynamics, with the distributor sharing research from Cavell Group which forecasts that by 2024, the total market value of cloud communications will exceed £1.9bn in just the UK.

Some of the vendors represented by the division include 8x8, Avaya, Jabra, Microsoft, Mitel, Poly, Ringcentral and Spectralink.

“With the economy shifting to subscription models, and our vendors to recurring revenues, it became clear that we needed to change the way we work in this space,” said René Klein, executive vice-president for Westcon Europe.

“Cloud technology is in high demand, even more so thanks to the hybrid work evolution. By reinventing how we work with this particular vendor community, we’ll improve our support to partners and ensure their success.”