Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?
The channel does not take the summer off, and the personnel moves continue to stack up as we move into August
It’s been a week where some well-known channel names announced career moves and some well-deserved promotions were handed out.
NSC Global: Long-time senior Westcoast staffer Alex Tatham has announced he is taking up a global head of clients and market role at NSC Global. He will step into the position towards the end of September, taking on a fresh challenge after a 25-year stint in distribution, with the past 14 at Westcoast.
Tatham took to LinkedIn to share the news. “Developing the UK’s leading distributor and shouting about its success has been a phenomenal ride, and I leave the business with a superb team and giant reputation,” he wrote.
Cohesity: The data management player has welcomed former chief operating officer of VMware Sanjay Poonen as CEO and president. He will also join the Cohesity board of directors.
“Cohesity sits at the intersection of three of the highest-priority business issues today – cyber security, cloud and data management – and is poised to become a major powerhouse, with industry analyst firms naming the company a leader and one of the fastest-growing in its category,” he said.
Infoblox: The DNS management and security player has promoted Aric Ault to lead its channel sales organisation across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He was previously director of sales for Northern Europe at Infoblox.
“Channel partners are vital to our go-to-market,” said Ault. “Under the leadership of Chris Millerick, our vice-president of channel, our partners-involved deal flow has increased from 90% to 95%. I am pleased to lead our team to forge closer ties with our partners and develop new programs that help them land new customers and expand existing business. When our partners thrive, we thrive.”
Kaseya promotion
Kaseya: The MSP specialist was also in the promotion mood, giving Dan Tomaszewski the chance to make an impression as executive vice-president of channel.
“As a former CEO of an MSP, Dan really understands their pain points and what they need to thrive,” said Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola. “He has built an amazing support system for the community that not only provides resources, but also success coaching, and in doing so, has helped countless MSPs boost their sales and marketing initiatives and make more money.”
TelcoSwitch: The unified comms player has appointed Ivan Martin as non-executive chairman of the board. He comes with several decades of experience and will be able to share his wisdom with the firm as it looks for future growth.
Russell Lux, TelcoSwitch founder and CEO, said: “The board and I are delighted to make this announcement, with Ivan’s appointment key to our strategic plan following our recent partnership with Queens Park Equity. Ivan is highly regarded in the software-as-a-service [SaaS] market, having guided several fast-growth SaaS businesses, and will be an invaluable counsel as we move forward.”