Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?

It’s been a week where some well-known channel names announced career moves and some well-deserved promotions were handed out.

NSC Global: Long-time senior Westcoast staffer Alex Tatham has announced he is taking up a global head of clients and market role at NSC Global. He will step into the position towards the end of September, taking on a fresh challenge after a 25-year stint in distribution, with the past 14 at Westcoast.

Tatham took to LinkedIn to share the news. “Developing the UK’s leading distributor and shouting about its success has been a phenomenal ride, and I leave the business with a superb team and giant reputation,” he wrote.

Cohesity: The data management player has welcomed former chief operating officer of VMware Sanjay Poonen as CEO and president. He will also join the Cohesity board of directors.

“Cohesity sits at the intersection of three of the highest-priority business issues today – cyber security, cloud and data management – and is poised to become a major powerhouse, with industry analyst firms naming the company a leader and one of the fastest-growing in its category,” he said.

Infoblox: The DNS management and security player has promoted Aric Ault to lead its channel sales organisation across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He was previously director of sales for Northern Europe at Infoblox.

“Channel partners are vital to our go-to-market,” said Ault. “Under the leadership of Chris Millerick, our vice-president of channel, our partners-involved deal flow has increased from 90% to 95%. I am pleased to lead our team to forge closer ties with our partners and develop new programs that help them land new customers and expand existing business. When our partners thrive, we thrive.”