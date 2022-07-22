Cheap malware kits put channel under pressure

The channel knows it’s often seen as the vital provider of cyber defences by customers, but the idea that malware can be purchased for the price of a pint is a sobering thought that shows the ease with which threats can be shared around the dark web.

HP is altering the channel to the findings of its report, The evolution of cybercrime: Why the dark web is supercharging the threat landscape and how to fight back. The main revelation was the extent to which malware was being spread through “plug-and-play” kits that often cost very little.

HP found that 76% of malware advertisements listed were on the dark web, and 91% of exploits were being priced at not much more than the price of a pint in a central London pub, at around £8.50. Kits often comes as a bundle, with malware as a service, tutorials and mentoring services added to the malware offering.

Criminals are targeting major software brands, looking to exploit known vulnerabilities and bugs that they can take advantage of so they can get in a position to take command of user systems.

Ian Pratt, global head of security for personal systems at HP, said its research would be shared with the channel, and that partners would be alerted to its implications.

“The commodification of malware means the barrier for entry for cyber crime has never been lower – even low-skill attackers can purchase sophisticated tools and collaborate with experienced ransomware gangs,” he said. “All organisations are in the firing line, regardless of their size or area of business.

“The channel is uniquely placed to help customers prepare for this aggressive threat landscape, helping them to take a proactive approach to defending themselves, designing for resilience to attacks rather than just hoping traditional security tools detect and block them,” said Pratt.