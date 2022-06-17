GTDC: Distribution has kept momentum going into 2022

The Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) has wrapped its first European face-to-face event for two years, using its Annual Summit EMEA as a chance to give an updated picture of the channel landscape.

The organisation has been sharing views about the position of the distributor tier of the channel and the increasing importance it holds for vendors throughout the pandemic, but due to restrictions and lockdowns, it has not been able to get people in a room together until now.

The event this week in Amsterdam gave Frank Vitagliano, CEO of the GTDC, an opportunity to build on that theme in his keynote, with his speech including praise for the resilience that EMEA distributors have shown throughout the past couple of years.

He added that since 2020, overall sales volumes had shown consistent growth, with that momentum extending this year, seeing sales in Q1 up by 20% compared with the same period two years ago.

“The IT industry is driving business innovation,” said Vitagliano. “Faced with the global tribulations stemming from Covid-19, supply chain and inflation concerns, distributors have been the calm hand steering the ship and outfitting businesses with more technology, service and support options than ever. IT distributors are readily helping companies around the world endure economic and environmental challenges, and actively developing programs and resources that fuel the solutions of tomorrow.”

The event included sessions on sustainability, encouraging more diversity in the channel and a discussion about the evolving relationship between hyperscalers and distribution.

“It’s inspiring to see the complementary ways distributors and channel partners come together at these summits,” said Peter van den Berg, GTDC general manager for EMEA. “Industry alliances and ecosystems are rapidly shifting. Distributors are inseparably connected in those environments and play a key role in driving innovation, efficiency and partner success.”