Dell adds cyber cloud protection to Apex

Dell has expanded the services available in its Apex-as-a-service portfolio, with more cyber recovery options for partners to take out to customers.

Apex was launched in October 2020 at the vendor’s World Experience event, as Dell pulled together all of its as-a-service efforts under one banner. It was made clear from the start that the plan was to expand the offerings over time, and back in January it announced more data storage and protection options.

The firm has now followed that up with the addition of multi-cloud cyber recovery that can support customers looking for help in public cloud environments.

Dell shared recent numbers from Gartner to underline the size of the prize, with the analyst having forecast that global information security and risk management customer spending will reach around $168bn this year, a $13bn improvement on 2021.

“Our customers want help reducing complexity and are seeking solutions that use a common approach to managing data wherever it lives – from public clouds, to the datacentre, to the edge,” said Chuck Whitten, co-chief operating officer of Dell Technologies. “We are building a portfolio of software and services that simplifies on-premise and multi-cloud environments and offers,” he added.

Dell will be supporting AWS and Azure environments, as well as working with Snowflake to connect data from its enterprise storage with the Snowflake Data Cloud.

“This collaboration with Dell will allow organisations to gain more value from their on-premise data while leveraging the performance and simplicity of Snowflake’s platform and the powerful collaboration capabilities of the Snowflake Data Cloud,” said Christian Kleinerman, Snowflake’s senior vice-president of product.