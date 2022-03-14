Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?

A few moves in the security world this week as vendors look to bring fresh talent on board to support growth ambitions. Experience matters and most of those who are moving into senior roles have spent more than two decades working in the industry and can lean on that knowledge to help their new employers.

Hyland Dan Dennis has been appointed senior vice-president and chief information security officer (CISO) at content services provider Hyland. He will be responsible for leading the firm’s security vision and comes in with 25 years’ experience in the security world. “I’ve been fortunate in my career to lead the strategic development and adoption of security programmes for startups to large global enterprises,” said Dennis. “I’ve gained deep experience in defining the right strategies to protect information, mitigate risk and ensure compliance, while managing costs and maintaining highly engaged teams. “I am excited for the new unique challenge at Hyland, to evolve a successful, established security programme that sets the foundation to best support Hyland’s next-generation, cloud-native offerings.”

Exabeam Richard Orange has joined the vendor as vice-president EMEA. He joines after a stint at Digital Guardian, where he served as vice-president of EMEA sales. His CV also includes time at Forescout Technologies, F5 and HP Enterprise Security Services. “Richard is a proven, experienced and highly respected cyber security professional and leader, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Exabeam team,” said Chris Cesio, chief revenue officer at Exabeam. “With the company valued at $2.4bn following our Series F funding round, EMEA is a key territory in our growth plans. Richard will help drive the business forward as we continue to focus on delivering next-gen SIEM and other security operations solutions.”