Exclusive Networks expands Ignition reach across EMEA

Having shown that it works here in the UK, Exclusive Networks has decided to extend the coverage of its Ignition Technologies operation across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Ignition specialises in bringing emerging cyber security technologies to the channel and has been doing so in the UK, the Nordics and Benelux.

Now the operation will cover EMEA, which includes decent-sized territories, including France and the Middle East, where Exclusive already has a strong foothold.

Ignition was acquired by Exclusive last summer and the decision to expand its coverage is also an opportunity for the firm to add more depth to its senior management team.

A host of executives are coming on board, with responsibilities for specific territories. Rodolphe Moreno has been appointed country manager for France to get Ignition’s presence going in southern Europe, while Phil Starr steps into the position of regional manager for the Middle East and Tony Coleman becomes regional manager for Sub Saharan Africa. All have plenty of senior experience and will support the expansion.

Peter Ledger, managing director of Ignition Technology, said the firm was keen to expand the coverage of the business to support its parent’s growth ambitions.

“Having successfully integrated Ignition as a specialist entity within the wider Exclusive Networks business, we are now focusing our efforts on scaling the Ignition offering in line with Exclusive’s global operations, with an initial focus on EMEA,” he said. “This allows us to expand the addressable market for our disruptive, high-growth vendors, grow new partner ecosystems, accelerate new commercial opportunities, and rapidly scale sales momentum across key regions.”

Ledger added that the company was pleased to welcome a raft of fresh regional managers to the fold, but it acknowledged the work that had been done in the UK, and there were also job changes here.

“I would also like to congratulate Dave Risk and Phil Starr on their promotions to head up operations in the UK&I and Middle East, respectively,” he said. “I’m sure they will all have great success and I look forward to working with them as we continue to build out the Ignition proposition globally.”

Jesper Trolle, CEO of Exclusive Networks, said Ignition had been part of a strategy to unearth more cyber security technologies and solutions to take to market.

“We now have a clear pathway for emerging cyber security startups, especially those with SaaS [software-as-a-service]-based business models, who require a completely different range of value-based services from that of established vendors,” he said.

“By expanding Ignition’s market presence within the global footprint of Exclusive Networks, we can significantly broaden its business operations, increase the addressable market opportunity, yet still remain laser-focused on the specialist needs of the next wave of emerging and disruptive SaaS-based cyber security startups.”

Exclusive is coming off the back of a strong fiscal year and last month shared figures that showed the channel player had broken through the €1bn gross sales barrier in its fourth quarter.