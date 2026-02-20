Five-minute interview: Iwona Zalewska, Kingston Technology

Hello, Iwona, tell us what you do for a living I’m the regional director for the UK & Ireland and concurrently DRAM [dynamic random access memory] business manager for the EMEA region at Kingston Technology.

Why are you the right person for this job? Because my career in the IT industry has been shaped by consistency, curiosity and a genuine passion for improvement. I approach every challenge with optimism and enthusiasm, always striving to inspire those around me and drive positive change. There are no limits to what we can achieve together.

What gets you up in the morning? Honestly, my dogs – they make sure I start my day with a walk.

Who helped you get to where you are today? Fantastic mentors, colleagues and friends who believed in me, challenged me and supported me. Success is never a solo journey.

What is the best or worst business advice you have received and from whom? The best business advice was from one of my university professors: “Never stop learning.” Working in the fast-paced IT industry, I find that embracing continuous learning is essential for staying ahead. The worst advice was: “Don’t rock the boat.” Challenging the status quo has often led to the most meaningful progress. Positive change comes from having the courage to question and improve existing ways of working. “I approach every challenge with optimism and enthusiasm, always striving to inspire those around me and drive positive change. There are no limits to what we can achieve together” Iwona Zalewska, Kingston Technology

What advice would you give to someone starting out today in IT? Be curious, stay adaptable and don’t be afraid to ask questions. The industry is full of opportunities for those who are willing to learn and grow. And remember, your unique perspective is your strength.

Is it possible to get through an industry conversation without mentioning artificial intelligence (AI)? It’s difficult! There’s a lot of hype around it, but think back to the early days of the internet, when every discussion was around its potential. Just as the internet became an integral part of our lives and work, AI will undoubtedly do the same.

What do the next five years hold for the channel? AI is accelerating demand for advanced memory like HBM [high bandwidth memory], so semiconductor manufacturers are shifting production towards AI components and away from standard DRAM and SSD [solid-state drive] products. Supplies across the channel are tight and prices are fluctuating. We’re proactively working with our suppliers and partners to plan ahead, secure inventory and support our customers through these changing conditions. Eventually, the market will stabilise, and the channel will return to growth.

Tell us something most people do not know about you I’m passionate about sustainability and regularly volunteer to help reduce waste in my local community.

What is the best book you’ve ever read? The best book I’ve ever read is The Little Prince. It’s a simple story on the surface, but its lessons about loneliness, friendship, love and loss have always resonated deeply with me. It reminds me to look at the world with wonder and compassion, and to value the small, meaningful connections we make every day.

What was your first car, and how does it compare with what you drive now? I’ll skip the details of my first car’s make and model, but I can tell you it was an old banger and still got broken into in broad daylight. My current vehicle is much more secure and gives me real peace of mind.

If you could be any animal for a day, what would you be and why? A dog, of course. They are loyal, energetic and give unconditional love.