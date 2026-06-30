M Group reveals strong order book after solid year

M Group has shared its first results since consolidating 20 brands into a single business, with the numbers underlining the benefits of its long-established acquisition strategy.

The firm recorded a 23% increase in revenue to £3.1bn and EBITDA came in at £217.6m, up from £155.5m in the previous year, for the 12 months ending 31 March.

The business indicated it had ended the fiscal period with an order book of £10.4bn, which represented a 18% year-on-year (YoY) improvement. That positive situation was largely the result of fresh business being struck as well as focus on driving renewals. The firm finds itself in the position of having secured more than 70% of its FY27 turnover.

The year also saw the business seal three acquisitions – Telent, Cyro Cyber and Aran – as it continued to use M&A as a route to expanding its capabilities and widening the customer base.

Andrew Findlay, M Group CEO, said the strong results demonstrated “the progress we are making in growing and transforming the business, and delivering for our clients”.

He added: “With more than 300 locations across the UK, I am proud of the work our 14,000 people have completed for our clients, solving their most complex strategic challenges, and demonstrating our status as a solutions provider across the full asset lifecycle.

“A highlight of the year has been the continued successful integration of new businesses, adding significant additional capabilities to M Group, and allowing us to provide a greater range of services to our clients. BGEN provides highly technical engineering solutions, Telent has added significant technological expertise, and Cyro Cyber gives us a leading cyber security business to protect our clients’ worlds.

“Together with our greatest asset, our people, and our strong investor backing, these capabilities mean we are well placed to continue the rapid growth and progress we’ve already seen.”

The firm pointed out that its customer relationships last an average of 19 years, with the firm concentrating on being a trusted adviser around data, digital and cyber. M Group has established a strong position supporting customers in key sectors, including water, energy, rail and aviation, highways and telecom.

Speaking back when the firm made the Telent acquisition, Findlay outlined the approach M Group was taking to the market.

“Our ambitious growth strategy reflects a combination of organic and inorganic growth, and this acquisition builds on our strong track record of strategic M&A. It will enable us to deliver even greater value and expertise to our clients and so help the people, communities and economies of the UK and Ireland adapt to a changing world.”

M Group emerged as a consolidated brand last April, after it decided to pull together the 20 businesses it had acquired over the space of almost a decade under a single umbrella. The firm emerged out of the utilities world, with expertise in water and energy, as well as operating in other areas, including telecoms. It has moved to expand its capabilities around delivering data insights and digital support to provide greater support for customers.