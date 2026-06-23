Iomart wraps up year of transition

After a year of transition, Iomart has emerged as a business more tightly focused on high-growth areas of cloud, security and data protection.

The firm has featured regularly on the pages of MicroScope, charting its transition through its results and acquisition moves as it journeyed towards becoming a more sustainable operation.

For the year ended 31 March, the firm delivered stable results that were in line with market expectations, with revenue growth of 8% to £154.9m (2025: £143.5m). That included a full-year contribution from Adtech, which it picked up in 2024. Organic activity revenue dropped, with customer churn in provate cloud managed services responsible.

Gross order bookings of £20.6m ARR was offset by customer churn of £21.2m (2025: £19.5m), with those users primarily in Microsoft Modern Work offerings and the last legacy backup platform customers.

Profitability improved during the second half, with adjusted EBIT margin increasing to 3.9% compared with 2.8% in the first half. Adjusted pre-tax losses came in at £4m, compared with a £6.5m profit a year earlier. That was a result of a reduction in adjusted EBITDA, increased finance costs and a full year of Adtech acquisition debt.

FY ’26 saw the integration of Extrinsica into Atech acquisitions and a move to consolidate its Microsoft activities to a single practice under a clearly defined management structure. In April, Craig MacKay was appointed group chief operating officer to lead sales and operations at Iomart Cloud Services and Atech.

The firm was also able to deliver on its £4m cost-saving programme during the fiscal year.