Circular IT player Reconome looks to bridge digital divide

IT asset disposition firm Reconome, along with Good Things Foundation, has committed to delivering 85,000 devices to digitally excluded people across the UK by June 2029.

The plan is to get devices into the hands of people who would otherwise struggle to access digital services and tools through the National Device Bank run by Good Things Foundation.

The commitment aims to address the concern that an increasing number of people are unable to access council, banking, health and educational services that are offered digitally, leaving them excluded from society and at risk of falling behind their peers.

According to research by Good Things Foundation, 1.6 million adults in the UK do not have access to a smartphone, tablet or laptop, and 7.9 million lack basic digital skills.

Reconome’s involvement underlines the positive role the IT industry can play in not only bridging the digital divide, but also in underlining the benefits of taking a circular approach to IT to extend the useful life of hardware and get devices that are still functional into the hands of a wider audience.

“Being appointed as the exclusive technology partner for the National Device Bank is a powerful validation of our sustainable approach. So much of our lives, from accessing public services and healthcare to learning, banking and staying connected, happens online, and everyone should have the tools they need to take part,” said Nick Rawkins, co-founder and CEO of Reconome.

“Together, we’re proving that repurposed technology can change lives at scale, tackling digital exclusion while reducing waste and delivering real, lasting impact,” he added.

Over the past four years, Good Things Foundation has been rolling out a network of National Digital Inclusion Hubs, encompassing 667 locations. During that time, it has distributed 28,992 devices and provided skills support to 33,112 members of households that have been offered a device. By getting Reconome involved, it will accelerate the programme.

“Thanks to Reconome and its customers, we are committed to providing devices to 85,000 digitally excluded people through our National Device Bank. This partnership ensures an ongoing supply of devices, directly enabling people to get online and improve their lives,” said Helen Milner, CEO of Good Things Foundation.

“It’s fantastic to see organisations embracing sustainable IT asset disposal while making such a meaningful social impact,” she added.

The two firms support the UK government’s “digital inclusion action plan”, which recognises the dangers of allowing a digital divide to open up across society and is taking steps to reduce the problem.

The channel’s involvement with circular IT has grown in recent years, with increasing focus on remanufactured and refurbished devices being pitched at corporate customers as an alternative to buying new devices.

The channel has been urged to consider circular IT as an option to help businesses and customers hit sustainability targets, as well as providing an affordable alternative for users with tight budgets. At last autumn’s Canalys Channel Forum, partners were urged to commit to sustainability to reap the increasing rewards from maintaining a position that is economically beneficial and sustainable.