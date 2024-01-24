Fresh Microsoft benefits packages aim to support partner growth

Microsoft has announced a raft of changes to its partner benefits packages to support further channel growth.

The firm’s vice-president, partner GTM, programmes and experiences, Julie Sanford, revealed the changes in a blog post, framing the activity as part of its ongoing commitment to the channel.

The vendor is introducing three additional benefits packages: Partner Launch Benefits, Partner Success Core Benefits, and Partner Success Expanded Benefits.

“These packages are purpose-built to meet the varied needs of our partners at different stages of growth and designed to help take your business to the next level. They complement Solutions Partner and ISV Success core and expanded benefits already available for partners,” she stated.

The packages have been designed to support and develop partners as they begin and deepen their relationship with Microsoft, ending with access to the most comprehensive range of benefits.

“The new partner benefits packages can be purchased individually and in addition to existing benefits, including ISV Success. Beyond these packages, partners are encouraged to differentiate their organisations with a solution area Solutions Partner designation or specialisation,” she added.

Microsoft is also including its Sales Copilot in the packages to help partners take advantage of tools that should ease the burden for sales teams and improve customer experiences.

“Partners who purchase a benefits package unlock essential tools to strengthen their offers, and they do so at a significant discount. With access to in-demand product licences, Azure credits and support, you can build, test and deliver high-performing solutions and make stronger product recommendations to your customers,” stated Sanford.

Partners in the UK can purchase the benefits through the Membership Offers page. Microsoft has made the benefits packages available in major markets from now, with plans to roll them out to most other geographies by the end of March.

Sanford also used the blog post to outline an update to the firm’s Signature Cloud Support (SCS) benefit.

From the start of July, when a partner anniversary of the SCS benefit comes up, the incidents benefit available to partners that have attained a solutions partner designation or have previously purchased the gold or silver legacy benefits package will be limited to 50 incidents per year.

The vendor indicated that more details of that change would be coming in the next few months.

“Our commitment to empowering our partners remains steadfast, and [these] announcements mark a significant milestone toward that promise. Whether you’re bringing a new offer to the market or working to expand your existing capabilities, our new partner benefits packages, along with existing offerings like ISV Success, are designed to meet you where you are on your journey,” Sanford concluded.