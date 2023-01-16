Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?

Some senior appointments litter the standout personnel moves made in the past week, as major brands shake up their leadership options. And experience counts, as those with strong CVs get a chance to add to the list of employers with fresh opportunities.

IBM Nicola Hodson has been unveiled as the firm’s chief executive for UK and Ireland. She takes over from Sreeram Visvanathan, who leaves Big Blue after more than two decades with the vendor. Hudson joins from Microsoft, where she was recently vice-president of global sales, marketing and ops for field transformation. “Nicola is an accomplished leader with an enviable wealth of senior-level experience in the IT industry and a deep understanding of challenges facing the C-suite,” said Ana Paula Assis, chair and general manager for IBM Europe, the Middle East and Africa. “The UK and Ireland business is a critical growth and innovation engine for IBM, and her strong track record in leading change will help drive sustained growth for our clients and our business.”

Kyndryl The IT infrastructure player has rolled out the red carpet to welcome John Chambers as its president of Kyndryl in the UK and Ireland. He was previously senior partner for Kyndryl’s customer advisory practice, and prior to joining the firm he was chief information officer at Lloyds Banking Group. He takes over a business that is looking for growth via three approaches – alliances, advanced delivery and accounts – for strong relationships with leading technology partners, enhanced service delivery through upskilling and automation, and proactively working with existing customers to reorient key accounts.

RM The educational specialist has turned to Mark Cook to become its next CEO. Neil Martin, the current CEO, will remain an executive director of RM to ensure an orderly handover until the preliminary results have been released for the financial year ended 30 November 2022. “Mark has a strong track record of transforming and growing businesses to deliver shareholder value,” said Helen Stevenson, chair of RM. The firm has leading brands, great people and strong customer relationships, and the board looks forward to working with Mark to ensure we deliver on the significant potential.”

Schneider Electric The power specialist has appointed Marc Garner as the new regional senior vice-president of its Secure Power Division in Europe. “I’m delighted to be appointed as senior vice-president for the Secure Power Division in Europe, and look forward to working with our customers across the region to fulfil our mission of being their digital partner for sustainability and efficiency,” said Garner. “I believe that digitalisation and electrification are the key vectors for decarbonisation, and that our company’s vision for Electricity 4.0 will be vital to helping the datacentre sector transition from a consumer to a prosumer and enable greater resilience of the grid.”

GSG Genii Software Group The firm has made a couple of appointments to support its ongoing buy-and-build strategy, with Alasdair Marnoch appointed as group chief financial officer and Dirk Bingler as group chief technology officer. Marnoch is a highly experienced international chief financial officer who joins from Innovation Group, and Bingle was CEO of GENII’s portfolio company GUS Group. “In 2022, we have shown significant growth momentum with 10 successful acquisitions that boosted pro-forma revenues to €340m,” said Matthias Siekmann, group CEO. “Alasdair will help us continue and accelerate our growth ambitions, lead the post-acquisition integration efforts and drive group-wide efficiencies. Dirk will lead our tech platform development and cloud strategy – a key strategic priority for all GENII Group companies.”

Trend Networks Dan Barrera, formerly global product manager with Trend Networks, has been appointed to the newly created role of director of product innovation. Tim Widdershoven, who has been with the company for eight years, and was most recently marketing director, has become international sales director. One of the tasks for Widdershoven will be to bolster the international sales organisation, which is currently recruiting a UK sales manager.

Tektronix Tektronix has promoted Christopher Bohn to president after he proved himself more than capable in his spell as vice-president of global sales and operations. Tami Newcombe, who served as president of Tektronix for four years, has transitioned to her new role as president and CEO of precision technologies at Fortive Corporation, a position she’s held since December 2021. Tektronix is an operating company in the Fortive portfolio of essential technologies for connected workflow offerings. “Chris is a collaborative leader who values teamwork and prioritises the growth and development of his teams – naturally bringing together people to leverage their unique skills, talents and knowledge to achieve a common purpose,” said Newcombe.