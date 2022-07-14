Westcon-Comstor boss increases support for partners and staff

Westcon-Comstor is a distributor that finds itself in the right place with the right portfolio as the demand for security and networking continues to surge.

Recent results have underlined that the business is heading in the right direction and, as with so many other businesses across the channel, things would have been even better if supply chain issues and shortages had not been a feature of the market.

David Grant, VEO at Westcon-Comstor, said the distributor ended the year with double-digit growth and has kept that momentum going as it moved deeper into its latest fiscal year.

“Our Q1 is a continuation of a similar theme,” he said. “We don’t report quarterly, we report at the half-year point, but all of the trends that I talked about, we saw continuing. The continuation of organisations defining their flexible and hybrid working environment drives an entirely new way of thinking about their infrastructure, from both the networking and the demands of cyber security identity management. It is a zero-trust security world at a time when employers are having to trust their employees to work fully effectively.

“That would have been significantly more if we’d been able to invoice our backlog of orders [that were created] because of the semiconductors and supply chain challenges. It’s not just the IT business-to-business community that is suffering, it’s a global phenomenon.”

Grant added: “We are continuing to see growth, but very little improvement in supply chain. Although we are hopeful that certainly by the end of the summer, we’ll see some improvement.”

The other feature of the market that is almost as ever-present as the component shortages is consolidation, and the distribution landscape was recently impacted with the decision by Infinigate to strengthen its position with the networking and security operations of Nuvias.

Grant is focused on his own business and doesn’t view many other disties as direct rivals because of differences in portfolio and geographical coverage. “We’re a firm believer in the fact that we focus on playing our own game,” he said.

That focus includes developing more support for partners and in looking after staff to make sure they are appreciated and given the assistance they need to deliver results.

Westcon-Comstor added Flex payment options this spring, with the firm looking to help ease the financial burden of partners that are shifting to a monthly subscription model but still operate with some suppliers that pay in one- to three-year models.

Later this year there will be a lot of noise made around Partner Central, as more support is rolled out to support the subscription model. Providing a marketplace has been important, but Grant is aware that partners require more depth and the company will ensure it can match those demands.

“As we move into a world that is increasingly software- and subscription-based, complete management of subscriptions, utilisation of consumption analytics, allowing the partners to look at the end-user customer subscriptions by the vendor or account, work out whether they want to upgrade,” he said. “So, that’s the whole subscription management and the ability for the partners to order hardware, software and cloud all in one place, all in one transaction.

“There’s a lot of talk about marketplace – it’s just a procurement route, which may be driven ultimately by the end-user. But from a partner point of view, they want access to a lot more. I think that’s going to be a real enhancement for the channel.”