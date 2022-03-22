Numerous factors supporting Softcat growth

The market is growing, there is share to be gained and the proposition from Softcat remains one that chimes with both public and private sector customers, according to its CEO.

Graeme Watt explained why the channel player had managed to deliver another set of solid half-year numbers, covering the period up to the end of January, indicating that he felt the business was in a strong position.

“It’s a growth story for us,” he said. “I think it has been for a while, but this is a market that’s growing, it’s a growth story across the board. So we’ve been very pleased to report a set of six-month results that have double digit growth across software, hardware and services. It’s got double-digit growth across enterprise, mid-market and public sector.”

He said the firm saw the general market growing at between 6-7%, and there were numerous drivers that were behind that figure, so the prospects for the rest of the year were also good.

“The demand for workspace, tools, devices and applications around the workspace, the demand for networking, and security and cyber security, and the demand for hybrid infrastructure, is continuous at a pace,” said Watt.

As well as the general market growth, he said the firm continued to take market share and that it was deepening relationships with existing customers.

“[We have a] strategy of continuing to invest in people, tools and systems to create the scope and pull onboard new customers,” said Watt. We’ve grown our [average gross profit per customer] by 12%.”