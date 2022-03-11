SolarWinds CEO on life after Sunburst

When a high-profile cyber attack hits a company, that organisation gets quoted ad nauseam as an example of what can go wrong and why others need to take heed and improve their own situation.

What is not mentioned anywhere near as much is that high-profile cyber attacks are a moment when the leadership of the impacted organisation can respond in a couple of different ways. One option is to accept that something has happened and put out an agreed corporate response and then head offline; the other is to front it out and communicate with partners and customers.

The attacks on Kaseya and SolarWinds both saw the CEOs of those firms choose the latter approach, with a deliberate decision to “own” the consequences, be transparent and open, and look to build a future where they will not be victims again.

Earlier this year, Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya, shared his experiences and said how the business was now looking forward with a much more positive attitude.

There are echoes in the experiences of Sudhakar Ramakrishna, CEO of SolarWinds, who decided that the company would be as transparent as possible with partners and customers but would also try to move forward and use the experience to improve the business.

“Given the backdrop of Sunburst [cyber attack], our main focus was to help customers operate their environments more effectively,” said Ramakrishna. “So, in a sense, business development and growth were not the main priorities as much as customer satisfaction and customer retention was the main priority. So we focused our energies on that.

“And, by all accounts, 2021 was a very successful year for us in that regard, even as we established ourselves as a thought leader in thinking about security challenges and overcoming them, representing the industry at large in the most attractive manner.”

The events of last year led Ramakrishna to drive a strategy of “secure by design” to ensure that, from the outset, technologies were developed with security in mind.

“Now it is more about what did we learn from this?” he said. “How can we help customers avoid these types of situations, because many of our customers, while they consume our software, they are also producers of software. So they understand intuitively that what was inflicted on us can be inflicted on them as well in the future. So, what can we do to learn from our experience and improve the entire environment?”

Part of the answer is to keep up the dialogue about security, and Ramakrishna is keen to encourage the industry as a whole to talk more about security and to share information and best practice.

“I don’t wish anybody to go through an experience like we did,” he said. “But still, I do wish that everybody has the same level of awareness that we do, so you don’t have to go through the pain to have the experience. One of the conscious things we are doing as a result of this is, very openly and freely, sharing all of our learnings and I have been driving this notion of community vigiliance. We speak to public sector entities we work with, and private sector entities, to see how we can collectively improve our defences.”