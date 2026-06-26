Why software quality needs to be a board-level responsibility

For many years, software quality was considered a technical issue. It sat comfortably within the remit of developers, testers and IT teams, with success typically measured through defect counts, system availability and whether applications performed as expected.

If software worked, the assumption was that the business would benefit; that assumption no longer reflects reality.

Today, software underpins almost every critical business function. ERP platforms manage financial operations and supply chains. CRM systems support customer relationships and revenue generation. HR applications oversee payroll, recruitment and workforce management. Increasingly, the ability of an organisation to operate effectively depends on the reliability of the software that sits beneath these processes.

As a result, software quality can no longer be viewed solely through a technical lens. When software fails, the consequences are rarely confined to the IT department. Revenue can be affected, customer experience can suffer and operational performance can be disrupted. In many organisations, software quality has quietly evolved from a technical consideration into a business issue, which is why it is increasingly becoming a board-level responsibility.

Software quality is no longer measured by technical performance alone

One of the biggest challenges organisations face is that many still assess software quality using metrics that were designed for a very different era. Defect rates, test coverage and system performance remain important indicators, but they do not tell the full story.

The reality is that software can meet every technical requirement and still create significant operational challenges and a system upgrade may perform exactly as intended, but disrupt a finance process that employees rely on every day.

A new workflow may function correctly from a technical perspective while creating inefficiencies that reduce productivity across multiple departments, for example, a CRM enhancement may pass testing but introduce changes that make it harder for sales teams to manage customer relationships effectively.

In each of these situations, the software itself may be working correctly. The problem is that technical success does not always translate into business success.

This distinction is becoming increasingly important because software now sits at the heart of organisational performance. When a critical application experiences problems, the consequences often extend well beyond technology teams. Employees may be unable to complete essential tasks, customers may experience service disruption and business leaders may lose visibility into the information they need to make decisions.

Many organisations continue to measure software quality as a technical metric even though the consequences of poor quality are increasingly commercial and operational. The question is no longer whether software works. The question is whether the business can continue to operate effectively when software changes are introduced. Once viewed through that lens, software quality becomes a matter of business resilience rather than technical performance.

Continuous change is creating new challenges for organisations

The growing importance of software quality has been accelerated by the pace of technological change. Cloud platforms, AI-driven applications and no-code development tools are enabling organisations to introduce new capabilities faster than ever before. What once took months can now be delivered in weeks or even days, creating significant opportunities for innovation and growth.

However, the speed of change has also introduced a new challenge. Every software update has the potential to affect business processes that have developed over time. Integrations between applications may behave differently following an update. Workflows that operated successfully yesterday may require additional validation tomorrow. Processes that span multiple departments can be affected by seemingly minor changes introduced elsewhere in the organisation.

In many respects, technology has become easier to deploy but more difficult to govern. The volume of software change taking place across modern organisations means assumptions can no longer be made about how systems will behave following updates, enhancements or configuration changes. This is particularly true in organisations that rely on interconnected applications to support finance, customer service, procurement, HR and operational processes.

The challenge is not simply keeping pace with innovation. It is ensuring that innovation does not come at the expense of operational stability. Businesses are under constant pressure to move faster, adopt new technologies and improve efficiency, yet every change introduces risk. The organisations that manage this balance successfully are those that recognise software quality as a prerequisite for transformation rather than an afterthought once development is complete.

Why software quality is becoming a leadership issue

The organisations making the greatest progress in this area are those that recognise software quality as a business capability rather than a technical discipline.

This shift is important because the consequences of poor software quality are rarely technical in nature. When critical systems fail, businesses do not simply experience software issues. They experience delayed revenue, disrupted operations, reduced productivity and frustrated customers. In some cases, they may also face reputational damage that persists long after the original problem has been resolved.

These are business outcomes, not technical metrics and this is why software quality is increasingly becoming a leadership issue. Boards routinely discuss business continuity, operational resilience, customer experience and growth, yet all of these priorities are heavily dependent on software performing as expected. The more organisations rely on technology to deliver competitive advantage, the harder it becomes to separate software quality from broader business performance.

As a result, many organisations are involving operational stakeholders more closely in software validation and quality processes. Finance teams, HR departments, customer service leaders and operational managers all have valuable insight into how systems are used in practice and where disruption is most likely to occur. Their involvement helps ensure that software supports the needs of the business rather than simply meeting technical specifications.

Importantly, this does not mean boards need to become experts in software testing. It means recognising that software quality influences many of the risks and opportunities already being discussed at leadership level. Organisations that understand this connection are better positioned to embrace change with confidence because they view software quality as an enabler of business performance rather than a technical hurdle to overcome.

Looking beyond the IT department

As organisations become increasingly dependent on software, the definition of quality is changing. It is no longer enough to ask whether applications function correctly in isolation. Leaders must also understand how software affects the people, processes and outcomes that drive business success.

The companies that continue to view software quality as an IT responsibility alone may find themselves exposed to risks they do not fully understand. Those that recognise its wider business impact will be far better positioned to support transformation, maintain operational resilience and deliver the experiences that customers and employees increasingly expect.

Functional software is important, but functional software alone no longer cuts the mustard. In an environment where software underpins revenue generation, customer experience and day-to-day operations, organisations need confidence that technology can support business objectives without introducing unnecessary risk or disruption.

Software quality has not become more important because technology has changed. It has become more important because businesses have changed, however, when software sits at the heart of organisational performance, ensuring its quality can no longer be delegated solely to the IT department and must now be a responsibility that belongs at the highest levels of the organisation.

The author, Carl Andrews, is CEO, Original Software.