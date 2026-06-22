The MSSP market Is shifting from tooling to outcomes

The managed security services market is entering a new phase. For years, many MSSPs differentiated themselves through the breadth of technologies they could offer, building extensive portfolios of tools designed to address an ever-growing range of cyber threats. Today, however, customer priorities are changing.

Organisations are increasingly looking to simplify security operations, reduce complexity and gain greater visibility across their environments. Rather than investing in a growing collection of point solutions, many are seeking more consolidated approaches that deliver measurable improvements in security outcomes.

This shift presents both an opportunity and a challenge for MSSPs. While consolidation can help reduce operational overheads and improve efficiency, it is important that simplification does not simply result in risk being concentrated in fewer places. The focus must remain on reducing exposure rather than reducing tool counts.

One of the clearest examples of this evolution is the industry's move away from traditional vulnerability management and towards Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM). Historically, organisations have focused on identifying vulnerabilities and measuring how many exist across their environments. Increasingly, however, customers are asking a different question: which of these vulnerabilities are actually exploitable, and which represent the greatest risk to the business?

This change reflects the reality facing modern security teams. Vulnerability volumes continue to rise year after year, with annual CVE disclosures approaching 50,000. At the same time, the gap between vulnerability disclosure and exploitation has narrowed dramatically. What was once measured in months is now often measured in days, and in some cases hours, as threat actors leverage automation and AI-assisted exploit development to accelerate attacks.

The result is that organisations can no longer realistically remediate everything. Security teams are overwhelmed by volume and forced to make difficult prioritisation decisions. Simply identifying vulnerabilities is no longer enough; businesses need to understand which exposures matter most and where remediation efforts will have the greatest impact on risk.

As a result, the role of the MSSP is changing. Customers are no longer looking solely for providers that can manage a collection of security technologies. Instead, they are seeking partners that can help them understand, prioritise and reduce real-world risk.

At the same time, AI is reshaping both attack and defence. Adversaries are using automation to accelerate reconnaissance, vulnerability discovery and exploit development, while defenders are increasingly relying on automation to improve detection, response and remediation. The ability to operate at machine speed is becoming a competitive necessity rather than a future aspiration.

For MSSPs, success will increasingly depend on their ability to curate, integrate and operationalise the right combination of technologies while maintaining a relentless focus on outcomes. Customers are less interested in dashboards, alerts and tool counts than they are in demonstrable improvements to security posture and reductions in exposure.

Ultimately, the next phase of the MSSP market will not be defined by who offers the most tools. It will be defined by who can deliver measurable risk reduction. In an environment where attackers are moving faster than ever, exposure reduction, resilience and business outcomes are becoming the metrics that matter most.

Harry Hetherington-Field, is a partner account manager at Distology, specialising in channel relationships, cybersecurity solutions and partner growth across the UK security market.