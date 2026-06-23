Fears of UK prime minister change could undermine SME confidence

The channel is all too aware that changes in the political landscape can have a negative impact across its its SME customer base with uncertainty delaying investments

The decision by Keir Starmer to resign as UK prime minister has raised some concerns that the summer, during which there will be a process to produce a fresh leader, will hit small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) IT spending.

Andy Burnham, former Greater Manchester mayor, has made it clear he will look to replace Starmer, but other candidates could emerge and lead to a summer of debates and internal focus from the government.

Not only will there be a change at Number 10, but the prospects are that there will be a new chancellor coming with a cabinet reshuffle.

Kevin Fitzgerald, UK managing director at Employment Hero, said the timing of a change of leadership came at a delicate moment for the SME community.

“Changes in government are always challenging for SMEs in the UK, which is just starting to see some slow recovery after a period of significant turbulence,” he said.

Fitzgerald added that the past couple of years have not always been easy ones for small businesses, and they would be hoping for positive changes.

“What businesses in the UK will be looking for now is clarity and stability,” he said. “What we’ve seen over the past one to two years is businesses trying to navigate increasing costs and complexity whilst continuing to push for growth. Our most recent data shows that employment growth across UK SMEs rose 1.2% month-on-month in May. Whilst businesses are hiring, the cost of employment is soaring, and this is having a knock-on effect on wages, with full-time pay down 1.5% compared to three months ago.

“The uncertainty that will now follow risks stalling the progress that we are beginning to see among SMEs,” added Fitzgerald. “We’ve seen the seismic impact that policy change can have on the UK jobs market and whoever is steering the UK economy moving forward needs to provide our country’s small businesses with a solid foundation so that they can continue to hire and create the opportunities that will ultimately drive the country forward.”