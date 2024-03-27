Westcon-Comstor promotes Partner Insights

Westcon-Comstor has cut the ribbon on its data offering for partners to increase the valuable insights it can share.

The distributor has been investing in its systems, with the launch and development of tools around its PartnerCentral marketplace platform, and is now in a position where it can help the channel grow through using data.

Its Partner Insights offering will provide partners with a chance to get a complete picture of transactional data, allowing them to track trends and optimise their business activities.

Some of the use cases Westcon-Comstor has already identified include monitoring hardware versus software and services spend. There are also opportunities for partners to compare performance by vendor against industry benchmarks. The insights will be available across all geographies to all partners, regardless of size.

Westcon-Comstor has long been a believer that arming partners with data insights will fuel further growth, and recently carried out research to establish the legitimacy of that viewpoint.

The distributor’s Bridging the gap: Power up your data for channel partner transformation report revealed that 97% of channel partners saw data as essential, underpinning their growth and transformation.

The firm found there was indeed an appetite for data, and more than half of the partners it quizzed (59%) strongly agreed the future of distribution includes the provision of data-led insights.